Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

The 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with fervour and joy in several parts of India. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees celebrate Ganesh Utsav by bringing Ganesha idols into their homes. They perform 'aarti', offer 'modaks' (Lord Ganesh’s favourite sweet) and pray for happiness and success. Streets and homes wear a festive look as decorations are put up, and the air is filled with the sounds of devotional music and the aroma of sweets.

On the final day of Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are immersed. In these 'visarjan' processions, devotees sing, dance and bid farewell to the lord. They also pray and invite him to return the following year. This period is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. To make the festival even more special, here are some happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, images and social media statuses.