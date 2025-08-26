Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrated over ten days, devotees bring Ganesha idols into their homes, perform rituals, offer sweets like modaks and pray for happiness and success.
The 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with fervour and joy in several parts of India. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.
Devotees celebrate Ganesh Utsav by bringing Ganesha idols into their homes. They perform 'aarti', offer 'modaks' (Lord Ganesh’s favourite sweet) and pray for happiness and success. Streets and homes wear a festive look as decorations are put up, and the air is filled with the sounds of devotional music and the aroma of sweets.
On the final day of Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are immersed. In these 'visarjan' processions, devotees sing, dance and bid farewell to the lord. They also pray and invite him to return the following year. This period is considered highly auspicious for new beginnings.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. To make the festival even more special, here are some happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, images and social media statuses.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Heartfelt Wishes And Messages
Wishing you and your family joy and blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
May Bappa bring peace, health and happiness into your home. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Ganpati Bappa Morya! May your days be filled with love and light.
May Ganesha help you rise above every challenge and reach your goals.
Sending heartfelt wishes for a festive season full of devotion and cheer.
Let go of your worries, Bappa is here to bless and guide you.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May your path be clear and your heart full.
On this special day, may Ganesha's grace be with you always. Ganpati Bappa Morya!
May the remover of obstacles bring you strength, hope and new beginnings.
Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 filled with smiles and sweet moments.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Images
(Photo source: PTI)
'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesha being unveiled ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (Photo source: PTI)
People offer prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple ahead of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 (Photo source: PTI)
(Photo source: Meta AI)
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 ImagesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Ganpati Bappa Morya! May this festive season bring peace and prosperity to all.
Wishing you joy, devotion and blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!
May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and fill your life with happiness.
Bappa is home! Let the celebrations begin. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
Modaks, music and Bappa’s blessings…. the best time of the year is here!
May your heart and home be filled with the divine presence of Ganpati.
Let's welcome Bappa with love and prayer. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!
On this sacred day, may Lord Ganesha guide you toward success.
Blessings of Bappa are with us, now and always.
Faith, devotion, and celebration...that’s the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi!