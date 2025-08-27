Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

India is set to immerse itself in fervour and devotion as the nation prepares to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, one of its most vibrant and significant festivals.

Beginning Wednesday, the ten-day extravaganza honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered elephant-headed deity of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. Homes and pandals are ready to welcome their beloved 'Bappa'.

Here's a collection of happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, and greetings to inspire your celebrations and help you convey your best wishes to loved ones.