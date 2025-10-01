Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share On Gandhi Ji's Birthday
Gandhi Jayanti 2025: This day of homage to the 'Father of the Nation' holds immense significance in India and around the world.
Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2 each year, is a solemn occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu. He is remembered as the Father of the Nation for leading India’s freedom struggle with non-violence. The day honours Gandhi's philosophy and his values.
The day is also observed as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. This year, a special commemorative event has been organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.
This year, the day coincides with Dussehra. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. After Sharad Navratri, people celebrate Dussehra with utmost joy and thunder.
Here is a list of happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages that you can send to your loved ones:
Happy Gandhi Jayant 2025 Wishes
Let us walk on the path of truth and peace shown by Bapu, guiding us all towards harmony. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
Honouring the father of the nation on this sacred day, celebrating his legacy with pride. Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2025!
Truth, simplicity, and non-violence are Gandhi’s eternal message for all humanity to follow. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
A day to remember the power of peaceful protest and the strength in kindness.
Be the change you wish to see by living Gandhi's ideals of love and truth every day.
Happy Gandhi Jayanti: Mahatma Gandhi Famous Quotes
"Be the change that you wish to see in the world."
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."
"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."
"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."
"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."
"There is no way to peace, peace is the way"
"Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another."
ALSO READ
School Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti To Diwali, Check Full List Of Dates When Schools Are Closed
Gandhi Jayanti Greetings And WhatsApp Messages
We hope your day is filled with prosperous thoughts. May you thrive as our country did under Mahatma Gandhi’s guidance. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!
The celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti are incomplete if we do not learn to work for our nation and be responsible and hard-working citizens of our country.
This Gandhi Jayanti, remember that unity is strength. We value your participation in building a more promising future. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025!
Follow the path of truth. Spread Bapu’s great ideas to inspire everyone. Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti!
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever"- M.K. Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025