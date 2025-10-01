Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share On Gandhi Ji's Birthday

Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2 each year, is a solemn occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu. He is remembered as the Father of the Nation for leading India’s freedom struggle with non-violence. The day honours Gandhi's philosophy and his values.

The day is also observed as International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. This year, a special commemorative event has been organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

This year, the day coincides with Dussehra. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. After Sharad Navratri, people celebrate Dussehra with utmost joy and thunder.

Here is a list of happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages that you can send to your loved ones: