Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Every year, October 2 is observed as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the 'Father of the Nation'.

Gandhi Jayanti is recognised as a National Holiday in the country and to celebrate the day, various functions and events are organised across India.

The United Nations has designated October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.

According to General Assembly resolution A/RES/61/271 of 15 June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

To mark this special day, here are some happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes, images, quotes, greetings and statuses to share with your friends and family.