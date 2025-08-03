Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status For Your Best Friends
Friendship Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of August, is a perfect occasion to strengthen your bonds with friends through wishes, celebrations and gifts.
Happy Friendship Day Wishes: A day dedicated to friendship is a significant occasion for all. Amid our busy lives, the day reminds us to value the relationship with our friends. To honour the unique bonding, Friendship Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August every year.
This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 3. The day is a celebration of the companions who bring joy, strength and support into our lives. Whether it’s your childhood friend, a college hostel roommate, or a colleague-turned-confidant, this day is all about acknowledging those bonds that make everyday life better. The day is a celebration of the companions who bring joy, strength and support into our lives.
Friendship Day 2025 could be the best occasion to cherish the special bond with friends and revive the connections with old buddies.
Happy Friendship Day Wishes And Messages
From the silly laughs to the deep conversations, I feel lucky to have you in my corner. Happy Friendship Day 2025!
You’ve been there through all the ups and downs. Here's to many more memories together! Happy Friendship Day!
No matter where life takes us, the bond we share will always remain strong. Wish you a Happy Friendship Day!
You're one in a million and impossible to forget. Thank you for being you. Happy Friendship Day!
Happy Friendship Day! Here's to making even more memories that we'll treasure forever.
Among the many things that change in life, our friendship remains constant. Happy Friendship Day!
To the one who understands me more than I do myself, Happy Friendship Day!
You've taught me the meaning of having a soul friend. Grateful beyond words. Happy Friendship Day buddy!
We might not talk daily, but your presence in my life is always felt. Happy Friendship Day!
You've worn many hats — my anchor, entertainer, advisor, and biggest supporter. Thank you for everything and wishing you a very happy friendhip day!
Happy Friendship Day Quotes To Celebrate Friendship
"The greatest sweetener of human life is friendship" - Joseph Addison
"Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." - Woodrow Wilson
"The language of friendship is not words but meanings." - Henry David Thoreau
"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." - Walter Winchell
"Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." - Helen Keller
"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." - Oprah Winfrey
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'You too? I thought I was the only one.'" – C.S. Lewis
"Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends." - H Jackson Brown, Jr.
"There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." - Thomas Aquinas
"A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down." - Arnold H. Glasow
Happy Friendship Day Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Friends like you are rare and precious. Wishing you a fantastic Friendship Day!
Friendship isn't about whom you have known the longest; it's about who came and never left. Happy Friendship Day!
Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. Happy Friendship Day to my chosen family!
A day to honour the friends who make our lives brighter. Happy Friendship Day 2025!
To the person who always stands by my side through thick and thin, Happy Friendship Day.
Friendship Day 2025: History, Significance And Celebrations
International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30. However, in India, it’s celebrated on the first Sunday of August. The idea of celebrating a day dedicated to friendship originated in the United States in the 1950s by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards.
The International Day of Friendship, established by the United Nations in 2011, is dedicated to global peace and unity. The day was envisioned to create a better understanding and cooperation among people of different cultures and communities.
The celebrations in India cherish the personal bonding among friends. The day is marked by several events and social gatherings. Educational institutions and many organisations also host special events to mark the occasion. Generally, students exchange friendship bands on this day.
As today is Friendship Day 2025, take a few minutes to reconnect, reflect and reach out. A simple message can mean the world to someone, especially when it comes straight from the heart.