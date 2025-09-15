Happy Engineers' Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Happy Engineers' Day 2025: Engineers' Day is celebrated on Sept. 15 in India. It marks the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the country’s most respected engineers. The day is meant to mark his legacy and contributions to engineering and nation-building.

This day is a tribute to all engineers who help shape the world around us and turn complex ideas into workable solutions.

From infrastructure to space technology, healthcare and daily life, the contribution of engineers is significant in improving every aspect of our lives.

From civil, mechanical to electrical and computer engineering, their work touches every field and helps to push society forward. In our society, being an engineer is seen as one of the most celebrated accomplishments and every year, millions of youngsters pursue this dream. The engineers from India’s finest Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) are at the helm of some of the world’s top companies. If you also know or happen to be an engineer, here are some wishes and quotes that you can share to mark this day.