Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrate the victory of good over evil. This year, it will be observed on October 2. According to belief, on this day, Goddess Durga killed the buffalo-headed demon Mahisasur. The day also marks Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.

In West Bengal, the day marks the end of Durga Puja. People seek Maa Durga’s blessing on the final day of pujo and pray for the well-being of their loved ones. Married women perform ‘sindoor khela (vermilion)’ and dance to the beats of the dhak. In the evening, visarjan procession takes place as people dance to dhak beats and bid a happy farewell to Maa Durga. Later, people wish each other “Subho Bijoya”

The Maha Dashmi tithi will begin on October 1 at 07:01 p.m. and end on October 2 at 07:10 p.m.

Here is a list of happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages that you can send to your loved ones: