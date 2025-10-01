Happy Dussehra 2025: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Loved Ones
Dussehra will be celebrated on October 2 this year. Here is a list of happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages that you can send to your loved ones.
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, celebrate the victory of good over evil. This year, it will be observed on October 2. According to belief, on this day, Goddess Durga killed the buffalo-headed demon Mahisasur. The day also marks Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.
In West Bengal, the day marks the end of Durga Puja. People seek Maa Durga’s blessing on the final day of pujo and pray for the well-being of their loved ones. Married women perform ‘sindoor khela (vermilion)’ and dance to the beats of the dhak. In the evening, visarjan procession takes place as people dance to dhak beats and bid a happy farewell to Maa Durga. Later, people wish each other “Subho Bijoya”
The Maha Dashmi tithi will begin on October 1 at 07:01 p.m. and end on October 2 at 07:10 p.m.
Here is a list of happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status messages that you can send to your loved ones:
Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes
On this special day, may you conquer life’s struggles and achieve your dreams with renewed energy. Happy Dussehra 2025!
Dussehra reminds us that truth will always win. May this belief inspire you to face challenges with strength. Wishing you a very happy Dussehra!
Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil and the promise of brighter days ahead. Happy Dussehra 2025!
May you and your family be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and endless joy this festive season. Hapyp Dussehra!
Like the effigies that burn, may negativity and doubts vanish from your life. Wishing you hope and peace on Dussehra 2025!
Happy Dussehra 2025: Quotes
"Sending you my warmest wishes on Dussehra. May this festival fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity."
"Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra!"
"Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil. May all the evils in and around you vanish by the virtue of the goodness in and around you. Happy Dussehra!"
"Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. A very happy Dussehra to you and your family."
"May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness. Happy Dussehra!"
Happy Dussehra 2025: Greetings And Messages
This Dussehra, may you conquer your fears and doubts, just as Lord Rama conquered the evil. Have a victorious day!
Jai Siyaram, I wish you success and happiness in everything you do! Happy Dussehra.
No matter how dim, the light of truth will always prevail. Have a warm Dussehra!
It was today that good won over bad. May this day clear all hurdles in your life and start a new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra 2025!
Aap sabhi ko asatya par satya ki mahavijay ka paavan parv. Happy Vijayadashami. Dussehra ki haardik shubhkaamnayein.
Happy Dussehra 2025 ImagesHappy Dussehra 2025 Images
(Photo source: Freepik)
(Photo source: Freepik)
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
(Photo source: Freepik)
Happy Dussehra 2025: WhatsApp Status Messages
A time for celebration has arrived, marked by positive vibes and the triumph of good over evil. Happy Dussehra!
Enjoy the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra 2025
May Lord Ram always keep showering his blessings upon you. Happy Dussehra.
May your life be prosperous and trouble-free throughout. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Dussehra 2025