Happy Dussehra 2025: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Vijayadashami 2025: Dussehra is celebrated all over India as a symbol of the victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.
Happy Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, Dasara or Dashain, is an annual hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2.
The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of the victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.
The auspicious occasion is believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and also the day Goddess Durga rid the world of the demon Mahishasura.
In North India, the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day.
Here are some happy Dussehra 2025 wishes, quotes images and social media statuses to share with your friends, family and loved ones.
Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes
May the celebrations of Vijayadashami be full of high spirits and vibrant colours for you and your loved ones. Happy Dussehra 2025 to you!
On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray to God to always bless you with the strength and courage to fight against the wrong and stand for the right. Happy Dussehra 2025!
May Lord Ram always be there to bless us with wisdom to do the right thing in life and give us the strength to stand against evil. Warm wishes on Dussehra 2025 to you.
May Lord Ram be always there to bless you with goodness and happiness, to have a life where you support the right thing and do the right thing. Happy Vijaya Dashami 2025.
Vijaya Dashami is the festival which always reminds us of the importance of goodness and the strength of goodness. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
Truth always leads to victory. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
Let the joy of festivity embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Dussehra this year! Very Happy Dasara 2025 to you and your family.
May all the tensions in your life burn with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!
No matter how dim, the light of truth will always prevail. Have a warm Dussehra!
May Lord Ram give you immense strength. Happy Dussehra 2025!
Happy Dussehra 2025 Quotes
A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad. Let us celebrate in the true spirit of the season! Happy Dussehra 2025!
Celebrate the triumph of the force of good over the force of evil. Let us celebrate an auspicious day to begin a new chapter in our lives. Happy Dussehra 2025!
Wishing this Dussehra brings devotion, determination, and dedication to your life.
May this Dasara light up for you. The hopes of happy times and a year full of smiles! Wish you Happy Dasara 2025!
May Goddess Durga destroy all the evil around you and fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2025!
Happy Dussehra 2025 to all of you. Hope this festive season brings lots of joy to all of you.
It was today that good won over bad. May this day clear all hurdles in your life and start a new era of well-being. Happy Dussehra 2025!
As the effigy of Ravana burns, let your ego and anger also burn with it today. Have a great Dussehra!
May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Sending Dussehra wishes your way.
Happy Dussehra 2025 Images
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
(Photo source: Freepik)
(Photo source: Canva)
(Photo source: Canva)
(Photo source: Freepik)
Happy Dussehra 2025: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
(Source: Canva)
(Source: Canva)
(Source: Canva)
Break your barriers and step ahead for a better and brighter future. Happy Dusshera 2025!
To all the bad, let’s goodbye together and to all the good, let’s say hello together. Wishing a happy Dussehra 2025 to you and your family.
Whatever obstacles lie in your path to progress, may Lord Ram remove them today. Happy Dussehra!
May Goddess Durga shower her abundant blessings on you. Happy Dussehra!
Happy Dussehra 2025!