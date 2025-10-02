Happy Dussehra 2025: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, Dasara or Dashain, is an annual hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fanfare across India. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2.

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of the victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and morality over immorality.

The auspicious occasion is believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and also the day Goddess Durga rid the world of the demon Mahishasura.

In North India, the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana is animated through 'Ravana Dahan'. In eastern India, the 'Durga idol immersion' ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day.

