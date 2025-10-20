⁠Happy Diwali 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: The much-awaited festival of Diwali is here, bringing with it the sparkle of lamps, the aroma of festive sweets and the warmth of togetherness. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali is more than just a celebration. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.

The grand festival is celebrated with all traditional fervour by Hindus in India and other countries. This year, Diwali will be celebrated across India on Oct. 20. On this day, families come together and share joyful moments with gifts, sweets and traditional cuisines. While the glow of diyas brightens homes, messages and greetings illuminate relationships.

To help you share the joy, here are some Happy Diwali 2025 wishes, quotes, greetings and social media status messages you can send this festive season: