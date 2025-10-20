Happy Diwali 2025: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Diwali Wishes 2025: Diwali, also known as Dipawali, is one of the major festivals celebrated in India every year. The festival generally symbolises the victory of light over darkness. It is believed that this 'Festival of Lights' was first celebrated to welcome Lord Rama, along with his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana.

This year, Diwali's celebration date is split between October 20 and 21. Here are some happy Diwali 2025 wishes, greetings, images and social media statuses to share with your family and friends.