Happy Diwali 2025: 75+ Wishes, Images, Short Quotes, WhatsApp Status And More

Diwali, also known as Deepavali is one of the major festivals celebrated in India every year. The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

It is believed that this 'Festival of Lights' was first celebrated to welcome Lord Rama along with his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana.

This year, Diwali's celebration date is split between October 20 and 21. Although many states celebrated their Diwali on October 20, few states will observe the main day of Diwali (Lakshmi Puja or Lakshmi Pujan) on October 21.

