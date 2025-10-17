Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Diwali celebrations will begin this weekend with Dhanteras. The auspicious day, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities across India. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Oct. 18, while Diwali falls on Oct. 20, as per Drik Panchang.

On Dhanteras, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda. Many devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, on this day, seeking prosperity, growth and happiness. It is believed that purchasing gold, silver and utensils on Dhanteras brings good fortune.

Diwali festivities symbolise the victory of good over evil. Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after slaying the demon king Ravana. On Diwali, people also worship goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and good fortune. It is considered an auspicious day for beginning new ventures.