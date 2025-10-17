Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family
On Dhanteras, people pray for good health, growth and happiness. Here are some happy Dhanteras 2025 wishes, messages and greetings for the festival.
Happy Dhanteras 2025: Diwali celebrations will begin this weekend with Dhanteras. The auspicious day, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities across India. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Oct. 18, while Diwali falls on Oct. 20, as per Drik Panchang.
On Dhanteras, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of Ayurveda. Many devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, on this day, seeking prosperity, growth and happiness. It is believed that purchasing gold, silver and utensils on Dhanteras brings good fortune.
Diwali festivities symbolise the victory of good over evil. Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after slaying the demon king Ravana. On Diwali, people also worship goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and good fortune. It is considered an auspicious day for beginning new ventures.
Sending Dhanteras wishes to your loved ones is a great way to start the Diwali celebrations. You can share messages, images and greetings with your friends and family, and spread positivity and blessings this festive season.
Here are some wishes, messages and greetings for Dhanteras 2025:
Happy Dhanteras 2025 Wishes
May your home shine with wealth and wellness this Dhanteras 2025.
Wishing you sparkling health and endless prosperity today and always. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
Let this Dhanteras bring golden moments and silver linings to your life.
On Dhanteras, may every coin you spend return to you multiplied.
Health in your heart, wealth in your hands. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, may your life be adorned with the precious jewels of health, wealth, and success. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber be with you on this Dhanteras and always. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
Happy Dhanteras 2025 Messages And Greetings
Dear Goddess Lakshmi, bless the recipient of this message with good health and great wealth. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
May your happiness multiply and your sorrows disappear. This is my wish on this day for you. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
May the festival of Dhanteras fill your home with fresh hopes and good vibes! Happy Dhanteras!
On this Dhanteras, we hope that the light of the diya fills your home with joy and prosperity. May your business grow through this year and the ones ahead. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
I hope this festival of Dhanteras brings good fortune, wealth and prosperity to your life. May Goddess Lakshmi always be in your heart!
As the lamps glitter and the air is filled with festive cheer, may Dhanteras bring you and your family endless happiness and success. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
Decorate your home with candles, light up diyas, and draw rangolis in your home as Goddess Lakshmi is about to visit. Happy Dhanteras 2025!
Happy Dhanteras 2025 Images
