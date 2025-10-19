Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Top Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Happy Diwali 2025: Here are some wishes, images, greetings, and messages to send to your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is set to be celebrated next week. According to the Drik Panchang, the day of Naraka Chaturdashi is when Choti Diwali is celebrated. This year, Naraka Chaturdashi falls on Oct. 20, as per Drik Panchang. Thus, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on this day. Here are some wishes, messages and social media statuses you can share this Choti Diwali.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Wishes
May the light of Choti Diwali dispel all darkness from your life and bring you joy and prosperity!
Wishing you a radiant Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings!
May this Choti Diwali illuminate your path to success and happiness. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2025!
Let the glow of diyas on Choti Diwali bring warmth and positivity to your home. Stay blessed!
Wishing you a sparkling Choti Diwali 2025 full of hope, health, and harmony!
May the divine light of Choti Diwali cleanse your soul and fill your life with peace.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025! May you conquer all obstacles like Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Messages And Greetings
On Choti Diwali 2025, may your home be filled with the glow of happiness and the aroma of festive sweets. Have a wonderful celebration!
Sending you heartfelt greetings for a Choti Diwali 2025 that shines with love, peace, and prosperity!
Let’s celebrate the victory of light over darkness this Choti Diwali. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones!
May the divine blessings of Choti Diwali bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2025!
Greetings on Choti Diwali! May your life be as colourful as the rangolis and as bright as the diyas.
Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with moments of joy, togetherness, and sweet surprises!
Sending you love and light this Choti Diwali. May your life sparkle with happiness!
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Let’s light up Choti Diwali with love, laughter and diyas!
Sparkle, shine and celebrate the triumph of good over evil! Happy Choti Diwali 2025!
Lighting diyas and hearts this Choti Diwali 2025! Let’s make it magical!
Choti Diwali vibes: rangolis, sweets, and endless joy! Let’s celebrate!
May the light of Choti Diwali guide us to peace and prosperity!
Ready to glow this Choti Diwali with love and positivity!
Let’s welcome Choti Diwali with open hearts and sparkling diyas!
Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Images
(Photo source: Canva)
(Photo source: GeminiAI)
(Photo source: GeminiAI/Unsplash)
(Photo source: Canva)