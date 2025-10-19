Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Top Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is set to be celebrated next week. According to the Drik Panchang, the day of Naraka Chaturdashi is when Choti Diwali is celebrated. This year, Naraka Chaturdashi falls on Oct. 20, as per Drik Panchang. Thus, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on this day. Here are some wishes, messages and social media statuses you can share this Choti Diwali.