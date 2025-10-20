Naraka Chaturdashi 2025: As the grand five-day festival of lights commences, the joyous spirit of Diwali is set to ascend with the auspicious celebration of Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, on Monday, October 20.

Marking the triumphant victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, this second day of the Deepawali festivities is dedicated to the symbolic removal of evil and darkness.

According to Drikpanchang, here's the muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi:

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 05:26 a.m. to 06:34 a.m.

Chaturdashi Tithi began at 01:51 p.m. on October 19 and will end at 3:44 p.m. on October 20.

Here are some happy Choti Diwali 2025 images, wishes, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your friends and family.