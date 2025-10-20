Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Here are some happy Choti Diwali 2025 images, wishes, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your friends and family.
Naraka Chaturdashi 2025: As the grand five-day festival of lights commences, the joyous spirit of Diwali is set to ascend with the auspicious celebration of Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, on Monday, October 20.
Marking the triumphant victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, this second day of the Deepawali festivities is dedicated to the symbolic removal of evil and darkness.
According to Drikpanchang, here's the muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi:
Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 05:26 a.m. to 06:34 a.m.
Chaturdashi Tithi began at 01:51 p.m. on October 19 and will end at 3:44 p.m. on October 20.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Wishes And Greetings
On the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali, may your life shine with happiness and your home be filled with warmth and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali 2025!
May countless blessings and boundless joy accompany you and your family on this auspicious Choti Diwali. Here's wishing you a celebration filled with love and laughter!
As we rejoice in the Choti Diwali celebrations, may the festival of lights illuminate your path towards greater heights and fill your heart with love and compassion.
Sending warm Choti Diwali wishes to you and your family. May your home be filled with joy, harmony and the sparkle of success!
As you revel in the Choti Diwali festivities, may the divine light bless you with love, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you a memorable Choti Diwali!
To you and your family, I send heartfelt Choti Diwali wishes! May the shimmering lights illuminate your lives and fill your hearts with joy and abundance!
Wishing you a Choti Diwali 2025 that ignites your soul with love, happiness, and positive energy. May your life sparkle with new opportunities and blessings in abundance!
On the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali 2025, may your life shine with happiness, and your home be filled with warmth and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali!
Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing you a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!
Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Quotes
Choti Diwali: A day to cherish the warmth of togetherness and the brilliance of harmony, lighting up our lives with joy and abundance.
Let the glow of Choti Diwali bring boundless joy to your heart and endless prosperity to your home.
Let's bask in the luminescent magic of Choti Diwali and spread positivity, love, and happiness all around.
The joyous festival of Choti Diwali reminds us to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
Choti Diwali is a gentle reminder of the goodness within us and the light that guides our way, even in the darkest times.
The radiance of Choti Diwali illuminates the soul, bringing love, light, and happiness into our lives.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Images
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Facebook And WhatsApp Status And GIF Download
May the brilliance of Choti Diwali bring light to your life, filling your days with warmth, joy and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali 2025!
As we embrace the splendour of Choti Diwali, may the divine radiance spread happiness, love and success in your life. Have a fantastic festive celebration!
On this auspicious day of Choti Diwali, may success, happiness and prosperity come knocking at your door. Celebrate to your heart's content and have a fantastic Choti Diwali 2025!
May this Choti Diwali be a day of joy, love, and laughter with your family and friends. Wishing you a life filled with vibrancy and happiness!
Just as the diyas brighten up every corner, may your Choti Diwali be full of light, hope, and joy. Wishing you and your family a fantastic celebration!
