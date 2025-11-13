Happy Children's Day 2025: Wishes, Images, Greetings And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones
Happy Children's Day 2025: Children’s Day is observed in India on Nov. 14 on Pandit Nehru’s birth anniversary to commemorate his love for children.
Every year, Nov. 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The day is observed on the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to honour his legacy and his contributions to the welfare of children.
The former Prime Minister, affectionately called 'Chacha Nehru' promoted learning and education for children. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' and is observed to underscore the importance of nurturing young minds.
While globally, Children's Day is observed on Nov. 20, India observes the day on Nov. 14 to recognise Pandit Nehru’s love for children and his focus on their education and welfare.
Nehru was born on Nov. 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh. He served as the PM of India from Aug. 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964. He believed children were the foundation of a progressive society.
On Children’s Day, schools across India organise fun activities, games and competitions. Many schools shift from regular academic routines, with some holding only a half-day or giving a holiday to children.
Here are some happy Children's Day 2025 wishes and greetings that you can share on the occasion:
Happy Children's Day 2025: Wishes And Greetings
On this special day, we celebrate you! May your heart always be filled with laughter, love, and endless joy.
You are the builders of tomorrow. May you grow strong, kind, and wise. Wishing you a wonderful Children’s Day 2025!
Happy Children’s Day 2025! May you grow up to be kind, confident, and compassionate individuals.
To the superheroes of tomorrow—never stop believing in your power to change the world.
On this Children’s Day 2025, we wish you a life filled with wonder, curiosity, and endless happiness.
Children teach us more about love and life than we ever knew. Happy Children’s Day 2025!
Happy Children’s Day 2025 Quotes
"If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales." - Albert Einstein
"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." – Margaret Mead
"A childhood without books – that would be no childhood. That would be like being shut out from the enchanted place where you can go and find the rarest kind of joy." – Astrid Lindgren
"The soul is healed by being with children." – Fyodor Dostoevsky
"Children aren't colouring books. You don't get to fill them with your favourite colours." – Khaled Hosseini
"A baby is God's opinion that the world should go on.” – Carl Sandburg
Happy Children’s Day 2025 Images
(Photo source: Canva/NDTV Profit)
(Photo source: Canva/NDTV Profit)
(Photo source: Unsplash)
(Photo source: Canva/NDTV Profit)
Happy Children's Day 2025 Messages
Happy Children’s Day to all the little dreamers out there! Keep shining!
To all the little ones who make our world brighter – Happy Children's Day 2025!
May you always have the courage to chase your dreams and the wisdom to cherish every moment. Happy Children's Day 2025!
Happy Children’s Day 2025! Keep exploring, learning, and spreading your incredible energy wherever you go.
On this Children's Day 2025, let's ensure every child gets the wings to fly and chase their dreams.
A child's laughter is the most beautiful sound in the world. Wishing joy to every child today!