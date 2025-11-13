Happy Children's Day 2025: Wishes, Images, Greetings And Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

Every year, Nov. 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The day is observed on the birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to honour his legacy and his contributions to the welfare of children.

The former Prime Minister, affectionately called 'Chacha Nehru' promoted learning and education for children. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' and is observed to underscore the importance of nurturing young minds.

While globally, Children's Day is observed on Nov. 20, India observes the day on Nov. 14 to recognise Pandit Nehru’s love for children and his focus on their education and welfare.

Nehru was born on Nov. 14, 1889, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh. He served as the PM of India from Aug. 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964. He believed children were the foundation of a progressive society.

On Children’s Day, schools across India organise fun activities, games and competitions. Many schools shift from regular academic routines, with some holding only a half-day or giving a holiday to children.

