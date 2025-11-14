Happy Children's Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Children's Day 2025: Children's Day is celebrated in India on Nov. 14 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. People lovingly called him 'Chacha Nehru' because of his affection for kids. The day is special as it recognises Nehru's efforts for the nation's progress and his love for children.

Children's Day is observed all over India to spread awareness about the rights, care and education of children. Here are some happy Children's Day 2025 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on this day.