Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja, widely celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance. The Hindu festival, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is also celebrated in some parts of Nepal.

In an age-old tradition of faith and endurance, devotees observe a stringent 36-hour fast and offer prayers to both the rising and the setting sun.

This year, Chhath Puja is be celebrated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. The four-day festival started with 'Nahay Khay', and will end with 'Usha Arghya' or the 'Parana Day'.

Here are some wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.