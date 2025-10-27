Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status
The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations, which began with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual, will conclude on Tuesday. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja, widely celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance. The Hindu festival, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is also celebrated in some parts of Nepal.
In an age-old tradition of faith and endurance, devotees observe a stringent 36-hour fast and offer prayers to both the rising and the setting sun.
This year, Chhath Puja is be celebrated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28. The four-day festival started with 'Nahay Khay', and will end with 'Usha Arghya' or the 'Parana Day'.
Here are some wishes, messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes
May the divine blessings of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya bring you health, wealth, and happiness this Chhath Puja.
Wishing you and your family a Chhath Puja filled with peace, prosperity, and spiritual bliss.
May the sacred rays of the Sun God illuminate your life with joy and success. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!
On this auspicious Chhath Puja, may all your prayers be answered and your dreams fulfilled.
Wishing you strength and devotion as you observe the holy rituals of Chhath Puja. Stay blessed!
May Chhathi Maiya shower her divine grace upon you and your loved ones this festive season.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Messages And Greetings
Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed Chhath Puja. May your prayers rise with the sun and bring you peace.
Happy Chhath Puja! May this sacred festival fill your life with divine light and prosperity.
Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja! May your devotion bring you closer to divine grace.
May the rituals of Chhath Puja bring you strength, serenity and spiritual fulfilment. Warm wishes!
Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family! May the Sun God’s blessings shine upon you always.
Sending love and blessings this Chhath Puja. May your fasting be fruitful and your prayers answered.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Offering my prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya this Chhath Puja. May we all be blessed!
Embracing the divine vibes of Chhath Puja with faith and devotion
May the rising sun bring new hopes and blessings this Chhath Puja!
Fasting, praying and celebrating the glory of Chhathi Maiya. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!
Celebrating the sacred bond with nature during this Chhath Puja. Wishing all peace and prosperity!
The sun rises, and so do our hopes. Happy Chhath Puja to all!