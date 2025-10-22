Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share with Your Loved Ones

Happy Bhau Beej 2025: Bhai Dooj, the festival which signifies the love and affection between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Oct. 23.

The festival derives its name from ‘Bhai’, meaning brother, and ‘Dooj’, meaning the second day after the new moon. As per the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

On this day, sisters observe a fast and pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers. Brothers promise to protect their sisters, and give them gifts. The festival is celebrated as 'Bhau Beej' in Maharashtra, 'Bhai Phota' in West Bengal and 'Yam Dwitiya' in the southern states.