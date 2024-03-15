'HanuMan' OTT Release Date: Teja Sajja Starrer Superhero Movie To Release On This Platform
Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, 'HanuMan' marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
The official OTT release date of the superhero film 'HanuMan' has finally been announced. Released in theatres on January 12, Teja Sajja headlined the movie and it became a runaway hit, amassing over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.
'HanuMan', directed by Prasanth Varma, was praised by critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology.
'HanuMan' is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero.
The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.
'HanuMan' OTT Release Date And Platform
The Hindi version of 'HanuMan' will release on JioCinema on March 16. It will premiere on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm.
The Telugu version will be available for streaming on ZEE5 but the date has not been announced yet.
"'HanuMan' coming soon on ZEE5 in Telugu with English subtitles! Stay tuned for further updates," according to a post on ZEE5 Telugu's Instagram page.
Prasanth Varma on Friday took to X to clarify that 'HanuMan' OTT streaming delay was "not intentional!"
"We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!" he wrote.
As per media reports, the movie was supposed to arrive on OTT on March 8 but there was a delay.
'HanuMan' marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Prasanth Varma said that the movie is just the starting point of a new superhero franchise.
Varma has already planned two follow-ups -- 'Jai HanuMan' and 'Adhira'.
(With PTI inputs)