'HanuMan' OTT Release Date: Teja Sajja Starrer Superhero Movie To Release On This Platform

The official OTT release date of the superhero film 'HanuMan' has finally been announced. Released in theatres on January 12, Teja Sajja headlined the movie and it became a runaway hit, amassing over Rs 200 crore at the global box office.

'HanuMan', directed by Prasanth Varma, was praised by critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology.

'HanuMan' is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero.

The film also stars Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.