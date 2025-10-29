'Had a Breakup, Need Offs': CEO Approves Gen Z's Viral, 'Most Honest' Leave Application
The viral X post has sparked discussion on the internet about how youngsters deal with their personal and professional life.
Amid growing debates over work-life balance, the CEO of a Gurugram-based company recently landed himself in the midst of heartbreak after receiving the "most honest leave application" from a Gen Z employee.
Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating - touted as 'India’s First AI Matchmaker' - on Tuesday, Oct. 28, shared the screenshot of a leave application.
In the email sent by his employee, the person asked for leave "from the 28th to the 8th". But what caught the attention of many was the reason provided for the same.
"I recently had a breakup and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break," the employee wrote.
The person added, "I'm working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th."
While sharing the screenshot of the email, Singh called it "the most honest leave application".
He added, "Gen Z doesn’t do filters!"
Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesnât do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE— Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025
The candid post soon went viral on the social media platform and garnered more than 8.7 million views.
In the comments section, several X users have shared their views on the evolving dynamics of workplace culture, especially when it comes to Gen Z employees.
A user asked whether the leave was granted to the employee or not.
In reply, Singh said, "Leave approved, instantly."
On being questioned whether the company will help the person, Singh replied, "More than a help".
A third person joked that there are people who do not take "that many leaves for their marriage".
Replying to the user, Singh wrote, "But I think breakups require more leave than marriage."
Another X user advised Singh to give the employee a "hinge premium subscription to help him out."
"He’s brave, but I see you run a matchmaking company, so it makes sense that he felt comfortable divulging this," added one user.