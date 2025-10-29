'Had a Breakup, Need Offs': CEO Approves Gen Z's Viral, 'Most Honest' Leave Application

Amid growing debates over work-life balance, the CEO of a Gurugram-based company recently landed himself in the midst of heartbreak after receiving the "most honest leave application" from a Gen Z employee.

The viral X post has sparked discussion on the internet about how youngsters deal with their personal and professional life.

Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating - touted as 'India’s First AI Matchmaker' - on Tuesday, Oct. 28, shared the screenshot of a leave application.

In the email sent by his employee, the person asked for leave "from the 28th to the 8th". But what caught the attention of many was the reason provided for the same.

"I recently had a breakup and haven't been able to focus on work. I need a short break," the employee wrote.

The person added, "I'm working from home today, so I'd like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th."

While sharing the screenshot of the email, Singh called it "the most honest leave application".

He added, "Gen Z doesn’t do filters!"