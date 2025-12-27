Gurugram Society Installs Sprinklers To Tackle Rising Air Pollution: ‘This Is Called Futuristic Living’

The poor air quality in Delhi-NCR has become a matter of concern. Now, a video of a society, in Gurugram, using artificial rain to tackle the AQI has surfaced online.

The clip shared on Instagram, opens to a wide view of the residential complex, with sprinklers installed along the rooftop. The sprinklers are spraying a mist of water into the air that creates the visual effect of rainfall.

The man, who shared the video, also claimed that the artificial rain has significantly helped the society settle the dust particles and further improve the air quality in the premises.

The person, behind the camera, also showed the various angles of the setup, highlighting how the sprinklers have been operating in the society. Overall, it gives the impression of rainfall across the entire complex.

Calling it as the "one and only" housing society in Gurugram that has been “actively controlling AQI with artificial rain”, the man said, "A society in Gurgaon that keeps AQI low with Artificial Rain... While the whole city struggles to breathe, this place creates its own rain to fight pollution and it works. This is what futuristic living looks like."

The user also claimed that the AQI in this society remains "below 100".

Besides the residential buildings, viewers also get to witness the surroundings of the society, including the lush green gardens, walking paths that have been lined with plants and other things.

In the comments section, several users expressed their views on the initiative.