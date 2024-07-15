"Guru Purnima, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, honours teachers and gurus. It is observed on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. This year, it will be celebrated on July 21. Teachers, gurus, or mentors play an integral role in directing one's journey and provide inspiration to become a better version of oneself. Here is all you need to know about this auspicious day:.Guru Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashadha month and this year it is on July 21..According to Hindu mythology, this day marks the birth of Sage Vyasa, the son of Sage Parashar. It is believed that he possessed profound knowledge, including that of the past, present, and future.Sage Vyasa is acknowledged for editing the Vedas into four parts which made it more accessible and easier to comprehend. A few people honour him on this day and call the day as 'Vyasa Purnima.' A few ancient stories depict celebrating this day with different legends.This day is a reminder that gurus are selfless and their guidance holds a lot of importance in the hindu culture. This day encourages the practice of sharing knowledge and respect your teachers and mentors..On this day, people honour and pay tribute to their gurus, teachers, and mentors. Guru Purnima is a day for gurus who shape one's future and impart spiritual and intellectual knowledge. Parents are believed to be our first guru. People also celebrate this day with their teachers and mentors. Some also observe a fast on this day, while others spend time with their gurus and teachers. .A teacher like you is a precious gem, guiding us through the realms of knowledge and instilling values that will forever be cherished. Warm wishes to you on this Guru Purnima!On this auspicious day, I express my heartfelt appreciation to you, dear teacher, for being a source of inspiration, patience, and kindness. Your influence has had a profound impact on my life. Happy Guru Purnima!Your teachings have empowered me to believe in myself, overcome challenges, and embrace lifelong learning. Thank you for being an extraordinary teacher. Wishing you a blessed Guru Purnima!My deepest appreciation to my Guru for their patience, guidance, and unwavering belief in my abilities. I owe my success to you. Happy Guru Purnima!Words fall short of expressing my gratitude towards my Guru. You have been a mentor, a confidant, and a beacon of light in my life. Happy Guru Purnima!Warm wishes on Guru Purnima to the teacher who has believed in me and who has inspired me. May you always be there to guide me through.Wishing a very Happy Guru Purnima to my guru. Thank you for all the goodness and advice you have showered me with."