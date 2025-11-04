Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance of Gurpurab Celebrations
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated with prayers, processions and community service globally.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, is among the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (1469-1539 C.E.), the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh guru.
Sikhs across the world observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who was born on this day in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, located in Lahore, Pakistan.
The day coincides with Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month, which also holds significance in Hindu tradition.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date
This year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak will be observed on Wednesday, Nov. 5. According to Drik Panchang, the Kartik Purnima tithi will begin at 10:36 p.m. on Nov. 4 and conclude at 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 5, marking the auspicious day of celebration.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: History
Guru Nanak was born in 1469 CE in Talwandi, now Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan, to Mehta Kalu Chand and Mata Tripta Devi. From an early age, he questioned rigid social hierarchies and rituals, advocating equality, selfless service and devotion to one God. His teachings of compassion, truth, and unity continue to inspire millions worldwide.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Significance And Celebrations
Guru Nanak Jayanti is among the most important festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak and highlighting his teachings on honesty, equality, selfless service and devotion to one God.
The festivities begin two days ahead of the main day with the Akhand Path, a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs, held in Gurudwaras.
A day before Guru Nanak Jayanti, devotees take part in a Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession led by the Panj Pyare (the Five Beloved Ones), during which religious leaders share the Guru’s message and participants sing devotional hymns.
On the main day, 'prabhat pheris', or early morning processions, are held from Gurudwaras, where devotees sing hymns and listen to 'katha' (spiritual discourses). The celebrations conclude with 'langar', a community meal prepared and served by volunteers.