Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance of Gurpurab Celebrations

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav, is among the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak (1469-1539 C.E.), the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh guru.

Sikhs across the world observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who was born on this day in 1469 in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nankana Sahib, located in Lahore, Pakistan.

The day coincides with Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month, which also holds significance in Hindu tradition.