Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Are Schools, Colleges And Government Offices Open Or Closed On Nov. 5?
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which focus on compassion, harmony and truth.
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in several states across India on Nov. 5 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. One of the most important festivals for Sikhs worldwide, the festival marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji this year.
Also called Gurpurab or Guru Parv, the auspicious day is a celebration of the life and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Every year, celebrations for Guru Nanak Jayanti begin two days earlier with the Akhand Path. This is a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib. On the festive day, gurudwaras are beautifully illuminated and decorated. Devotees participate in 'kirtans' and early morning processions. Free meals or 'langars' are also organised in the form of community service to mark the day.
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which focus on compassion, harmony and truth. The festival falls on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month. It is an important day in both Sikh and Hindu traditions.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date And Significance
Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 5, marking the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, the day holds deep religious significance in both Sikhism and Hinduism.
Guru Nanak Jayanti Public Holiday
Several states, particularly in northern India, observe this day as a public holiday, allowing people to reflect and celebrate the legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
As a result, schools, colleges, government offices and other public institutions will remain closed across many states on Wednesday. Banks in most states and Mumbai-based stock exchanges will also remain closed on this day.
Many states and Union Territories (UTs), including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, among others, have declared a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and regional festivals like Kartik Purnima.
However, southern states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, among others, typically don’t observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools, colleges and government institutions in these states are expected to remain open on Wednesday.