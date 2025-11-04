Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Are Schools, Colleges And Government Offices Open Or Closed On Nov. 5?

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed in several states across India on Nov. 5 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru and the founder of Sikhism. One of the most important festivals for Sikhs worldwide, the festival marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji this year.

Also called Gurpurab or Guru Parv, the auspicious day is a celebration of the life and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Every year, celebrations for Guru Nanak Jayanti begin two days earlier with the Akhand Path. This is a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib. On the festive day, gurudwaras are beautifully illuminated and decorated. Devotees participate in 'kirtans' and early morning processions. Free meals or 'langars' are also organised in the form of community service to mark the day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which focus on compassion, harmony and truth. The festival falls on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month. It is an important day in both Sikh and Hindu traditions.