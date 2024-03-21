Guinness World Records Celebrates Survival Of First Nonuplets; Here’s Why They Are In Italy
The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive.
The world's first surviving nonuplets or nine children from Mali, who are two months shy of their third birthday, are in Italy to participate in the talent show, Lo Show dei Record.
The show is The Guinness World Records' TV series featuring people who are record-makers.
In December 2022, the Guinness World Records recognised the nonuplets at the age of one and a half years. The recognition acknowledges them for being the only set of nonuplets that has survived so far. It reads, "Most children delivered at a single birth to survive."
The nonuplets were born to Abdelkader Arby and Halima Cisse, who already had a daughter named Souda. Ahead of their birth in May 2021, the mother was flown to Morocco for specialist care.
Halima told the Guinness World Records it was a challenge to put them to bed each night. “We cuddle them so they can sleep; they really like cuddles to sleep,” she said.
They were quite young to hold the certificate in 2022. However, she said they now snatch and fight with each other for it. The five girls and four boys are healthy and growing as per their age.
The nonuplets were born through caesarean section and prematurely on May 4, 2021. The girls are named Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, and Fatouma, while the boys are named Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI.
The last record registered was of eight babies born to ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman in 2009.
“We are proud, it’s something exceptional. The family is known worldwide, it’s a great thing,” Arby stated.