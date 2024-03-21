Guinness World Records Celebrates Survival Of First Nonuplets; Here’s Why They Are In Italy

The world's first surviving nonuplets or nine children from Mali, who are two months shy of their third birthday, are in Italy to participate in the talent show, Lo Show dei Record.

The show is The Guinness World Records' TV series featuring people who are record-makers.

In December 2022, the Guinness World Records recognised the nonuplets at the age of one and a half years. The recognition acknowledges them for being the only set of nonuplets that has survived so far. It reads, "Most children delivered at a single birth to survive."

The nonuplets were born to Abdelkader Arby and Halima Cisse, who already had a daughter named Souda. Ahead of their birth in May 2021, the mother was flown to Morocco for specialist care.

