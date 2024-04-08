Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know
It is believed that Gudi Padwa is an auspicious occasion to begin any new task.
Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year is celebrated with enthusiasm across Maharashtra. This day indicates the beginning of the harvest season and falls on the first day of Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.
This day is also celebrated as the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India and as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh.
Gudi Padwa 2024: Date
This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9.
Gudi Padwa History
Several mythological stories and reports state Lord Brahma created time and the universe on this day and, hence, it is celebrated with zest and happiness. This creation led to the introduction of days, weeks, months, and years.
A few other stories depict the success of King Shalivahana and the celebration of his return to Paithan.
Significance Of Gudi Padwa
It is believed that Gudi Padwa is an auspicious occasion to begin any new task. People prefer to shop and purchase commodities such as gold, silver, and property on this day.
This day marks the beginning of the harvest season for a few crops along with the advent of the spring season. A few people believe that this is also the time when Lord Rama was crowned king of Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.
Rituals And Celebrations
On this day, every Maharashtrian household ties a ‘Gudi’ on their window or terrace. This ‘Gudi’ is made with silk cloth (often red), covered over a bamboo stick, and a silver or bronze 'kalash' is placed upside down on it.
The ‘Gudi’ is decorated with flowers, mango and neem leaves and worshipped to bring in the new year. Neem leaves around the ‘Gudi’ are believed to ward off the evil eye.
People wear traditional clothes on this day to celebrate the occasion. They perform 'puja', draw 'rangolis', and prepare traditional delicacies such as 'puran poli', 'shrikhand', 'bhakarwadi', and rice flour 'chaklis'.