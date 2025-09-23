GST On Rain? X User's Post On Swiggy Charging Tax On Rain Delivery Goes Viral
A viral social media post about Swiggy’s Rs 25 "rain fee" has sparked both humour and debate online.
Ordering food through Zomato or Swiggy may now come with an additional cost. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its recent reforms, has brought local e-commerce delivery services under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act, a move that directly impacts the delivery fees charged by these platforms.
The section mandates that the output tax on services supplied through an electronic commerce operator must be paid by the operator itself, even if it is not the actual service provider. As such, delivery fees will now attract 18% GST. The revised rates came into effect on Sept. 22.
Amid this, a social media post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to an unusual charge on a Swiggy food delivery bill. It’s a so-called “rain fee.”
The post, shared by a user with a screenshot of a Swiggy bill, highlights the portion showing GST and other charges, with a Rs 25 fee labelled as "rain fee." According to the description on the bill, this is a small charge intended to support delivery partners and ensure smooth deliveries during rainy conditions.
The user, adopting a humorous tone, captioned the post, "After historic GST reforms, even Lord Indra has been brought under the tax net. Now, when it rains, you get Rs 25 Rain Fee + 18% GST = Rs 29.50. Next up: sunlight convenience fee, oxygen maintenance charge, GST on breathing, pay as you inhale."
Check Out The Post Here:
After historic GST reforms, even Lord Indra has been brought under the tax net.— Ashish Gupta (@AshishGupta325) September 22, 2025
Now when it rains, you get â¹25 Rain Fee + 18% GST = â¹29.50 ð
Next up:
ðSunlight Convenience Fee ð
ðOxygen Maintenance Charge ð¨
ðGST on Breathing, Pay as you inhale pic.twitter.com/JdtHfr715G
The post quickly struck a chord with social media users, many of whom joined in the joke about taxes and growing delivery fees.
A user said, "Next coming up: Calling bell fee, petrol/diesel/gas fee, riders vehicle EMI fee, potholes avoidance fee, traffic wait fee."
Another added, "Next, they will add a 'smiling tax' for happiness and a 'blink charge' for every eye blink."
ð Next they'll add a âSmiling Taxâ for happiness and a âBlink Chargeâ for every eye blink— Manish (@Manishkaindal01) September 22, 2025
The humour extended further, with a person writing, "At this rate, even sneezing will be a taxable event. 'One sneeze – Rs 5 health cess + 18% GST'. Government treasury = always green, citizens = always broke!"
Some even humorously suggested alternatives, saying, "Pick up that phone and dial your local Kirana store. He still does free delivery."
Not all reactions were satirical. A user defended the fee, highlighting the challenges faced by delivery partners.
The issue is during rains most of these delivery boys dont turn up or switch off the apps. Company needs to Incentivise them during rains especially.during peak hours. 25 rs is nothing if ur grtting something. Delivered to u in a deluge sitting at home escaping shit traffic.— V8 Biturbo (@Ravelsnip) September 22, 2025
Some even questioned the logic behind GST on the fee, asking, "How does a Rs 25 delivery charge ensure smooth delivery by the executive?" and added, "If the rain fee is meant for the delivery executive, how is GST applicable on it?"
How does a â¹25 delivery charge ensure smooth delivery by the executive? Also, when was GST introduced on the rain fee? If the rain fee is meant for the delivery executive, how is GST applicable on it?— lucifer (@Ankukuriyal) September 22, 2025
While the Rs 25 "rain fee" itself is modest, the satirical comparison to taxes on natural phenomena like rain, sunlight and oxygen resonated widely online. In parallel, delivery platform fees have seen increases in some markets, with Swiggy charging Rs. 15 (including GST) and Zomato raising its fee to Rs. 12.50 (excluding GST).
Delivery platform fees have seen recent increases, with Swiggy charging Rs. 15, including GST, in some markets and Zomato raising its fee to Rs. 12.50, excluding GST. Nevertheless, the Rs 25 “rain fee,” though modest, has captured social media attention for its humorous comparison to taxes on natural phenomena such as rain, sunlight, and oxygen.