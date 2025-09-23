GST On Rain? X User's Post On Swiggy Charging Tax On Rain Delivery Goes Viral

Ordering food through Zomato or Swiggy may now come with an additional cost. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its recent reforms, has brought local e-commerce delivery services under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act, a move that directly impacts the delivery fees charged by these platforms.

The section mandates that the output tax on services supplied through an electronic commerce operator must be paid by the operator itself, even if it is not the actual service provider. As such, delivery fees will now attract 18% GST. The revised rates came into effect on Sept. 22.

Amid this, a social media post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to an unusual charge on a Swiggy food delivery bill. It’s a so-called “rain fee.”

The post, shared by a user with a screenshot of a Swiggy bill, highlights the portion showing GST and other charges, with a Rs 25 fee labelled as "rain fee." According to the description on the bill, this is a small charge intended to support delivery partners and ensure smooth deliveries during rainy conditions.

The user, adopting a humorous tone, captioned the post, "After historic GST reforms, even Lord Indra has been brought under the tax net. Now, when it rains, you get Rs 25 Rain Fee + 18% GST = Rs 29.50. Next up: sunlight convenience fee, oxygen maintenance charge, GST on breathing, pay as you inhale."