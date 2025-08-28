GSB Seva Mandal Ganeshotsav 2025: All About The Richest Ganpati Of Mumbai

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has gripped Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, where the celebrations are grand and full of devotion. Lakhs of devotees flock to iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja in South Mumbai to seek blessings for wisdom, prosperity and success.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi began on Wednesday and will continue for 10 days till Sept. 6. During this period, devotees perform rituals and offer prayers. They also visit beautifully decorated puja pandals and local fairs with their families.

However, many are unaware of a prominent Ganesh pandal in the city: the GSB Seva Mandal in King’s Circle, Matunga (East). Founded in 1951 by the Gowd Saraswat Brahman community, this mandal is considered the richest in Mumbai. Known for its grandeur, here the idol is adorned with pure gold and silver ornaments. The celebration here lasts for five days and draws thousands of devotees every year.

This year, the Mahaganpati at GSB Seva Mandal pandal has been adorned with around 66 kg of gold and over 295–336 kg of silver. The idol has been made with eco-friendly material. This is done to protect water bodies, as on the final day of the festival, the idol is immersed in water.

In 2025, the mandal secured insurance worth Rs 474.46 crore, the highest ever. This includes Rs 67 crore for ornaments, Rs 375 crore for accident coverage and Rs 2 crore for fire/natural disasters, among other things.

In this pandal, the celebration lasts only five days, unlike most mandals where the idol is worshipped for 10 days. This year, the pandal will display the idol from Aug. 27 till Aug. 31, according to the mandal’s website.