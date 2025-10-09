Grok's latest offering, Grok imagine 0.9, has already raised many eyebrows for its hyper-realistic video generation. Now, it has stunned the tech world yet again by recreating the iconic weapon demonstration scene from the 2008 Iron Man film.

Shared by X user @Prashant_1722, the AI-generated video features a short video, where a Elon Musk lookalike, made to impersonate Tony Stark, delivers a speech on AI superiority.

The clip adapts Robert Downey Jr.'s famous line, "Is it better to be feared or respected? I say, is it too much to ask for both?"

But in this video, the line is twisted to promote Grok: "They say the best AI model is one that gets it right eventually. I say the best model is one that nails it on the first prompt."

As the transition happens, missiles branded 'Grok' launches into the sky, honing in on targets named after competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, DALL-E, Sora, and Midjourney.

This scene is followed by the missile fragmenting into multiple small missiles, which take out each and every target, symbolising Grok's dominance over its competitors.

While posting the video, the X user captioned, ""Grok Imagine 0.9 makes movie-making a breeze. Reimagined this iconic Iron Man scene. YOU CAN'T WATCH JUST ONCE. I am blown away by the visual quality, motion and audio generation capabilities of the latest model by xAI. It is an incredible model."