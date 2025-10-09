Grok Imagine Recreates Iron Man Scene; Elon Musk Responds

Business NewsTrendingGrok Imagine Recreates Iron Man Scene; Elon Musk Responds
Elon Musk being involved in an Iron Man movie was a reality a decade and a half ago, when the Tesla and SpaceX founder featured in a cameo in the 2010 movie in Iron Man 2.

09 Oct 2025, 11:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elon Musk features in an AI-recreated Iron Man movie. (Photo source: xAI)</p></div>
Elon Musk features in an AI-recreated Iron Man movie. (Photo source: xAI)
Grok's latest offering, Grok imagine 0.9, has already raised many eyebrows for its hyper-realistic video generation. Now, it has stunned the tech world yet again by recreating the iconic weapon demonstration scene from the 2008 Iron Man film.

Shared by X user @Prashant_1722, the AI-generated video features a short video, where a Elon Musk lookalike, made to impersonate Tony Stark, delivers a speech on AI superiority.

The clip adapts Robert Downey Jr.'s famous line, "Is it better to be feared or respected? I say, is it too much to ask for both?"

But in this video, the line is twisted to promote Grok: "They say the best AI model is one that gets it right eventually. I say the best model is one that nails it on the first prompt."

As the transition happens, missiles branded 'Grok' launches into the sky, honing in on targets named after competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, DALL-E, Sora, and Midjourney.

This scene is followed by the missile fragmenting into multiple small missiles, which take out each and every target, symbolising Grok's dominance over its competitors.

While posting the video, the X user captioned, ""Grok Imagine 0.9 makes movie-making a breeze. Reimagined this iconic Iron Man scene. YOU CAN'T WATCH JUST ONCE. I am blown away by the visual quality, motion and audio generation capabilities of the latest model by xAI. It is an incredible model."

The video was reposted by none other than Elon Musk, who even commented on the video.

"Not bad for Grok Imagine version 0.9," said the tech billionaire.

Has Elon Musk Featured In Real Films?

Interestingly, Elon Musk being involved in an Iron Man movie was a reality a decade and a half ago, when the Tesla and SpaceX founder featured in a cameo in the 2010 movie in Iron Man 2.

Musk has since featured in movies like Why Him? and Machete Kills. He also made an appearance in one of the episodes in The Big Bang Theory sitcom.

