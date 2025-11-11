GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi: What Is Open And What Is Closed As Capital City Battles High AQI Levels
The Commission for Air Quality Management announced on Tuesday that it would invoke the third stage of GRAP after the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 425.
Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3: With pollution reaching alarming levels in Delhi, the central pollution watchdog (CPCB) on Tuesday imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP, which would enforce stricter pollution controls.
The decision was taken after national capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.
The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region remained in the 'severe' category for the first time this season today, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. Delhi and its adjoining areas had been covered under a blanket of thick smog since morning with the air quality index (AQI) reported over 425 in several areas.
According to the pollution control board's data, Bawana registered the highest level of AQI at 462. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 41 while Alipur reported 442. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 416, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 446 and 438, respectively.
The implementation of Stage III curbs, which include a ban on non-essential construction work and closure of stone crushers and mining activities, is in addition to the actions already enforced under Stages I and II of GRAP.
Here's all you need to know about Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP 3).
What Is GRAP 3
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of measures implemented to address worsening air pollution levels. Stage 3 of GRAP is activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 'severe' (401-450) levels, under this plan governments may enforce restrictions on construction, demolition, and public activities to reduce pollution.
GRAP Stages
The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality.
Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300)
Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400)
Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450)
Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450)
When Will GRAP 3 Restrictions Come Into Effect In Delhi
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided n to raise the pollution mitigation level to GRAP-3, effective from 8 am on Tuesday for the capital city.
GRAP 3 Restrictions
Under GRAP Stage 3, a set of stringent measures will be enforced to curb pollution levels. Here's a list of what will be banned and what will be allowed:
All inter-state buses from NCR states (except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses) will be prohibited from entering Delhi.
Ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced to curb dust that contributes to air pollution.
Suspension of mining-related activities.
Restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets for emergency purposes only. Industrial operations not running on fuels in the standard list of approved ones are banned.
Classes up to Class 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.
Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.
What Will Happen If AQI Increases Beyond 450
Stage 4 of GRAP will be activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 'severe plus' (450+) levels, under this plan governments may enforce even more strict measures to reduce pollution. Here are some of those measures:
Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi.
Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities.
The government can discontinue physical classes, including Classes Vl - lX and Class Xl.
The government can issue directives to public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.
Additional emergency measures like the closure of educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities.
Running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers.
Children and elderly will be recommended to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors.
