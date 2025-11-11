GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi: What Is Open And What Is Closed As Capital City Battles High AQI Levels

Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3: With pollution reaching alarming levels in Delhi, the central pollution watchdog (CPCB) on Tuesday imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP, which would enforce stricter pollution controls.

The decision was taken after national capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said.

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region remained in the 'severe' category for the first time this season today, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. Delhi and its adjoining areas had been covered under a blanket of thick smog since morning with the air quality index (AQI) reported over 425 in several areas.

According to the pollution control board's data, Bawana registered the highest level of AQI at 462. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 41 while Alipur reported 442. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 416, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 446 and 438, respectively.

The implementation of Stage III curbs, which include a ban on non-essential construction work and closure of stone crushers and mining activities, is in addition to the actions already enforced under Stages I and II of GRAP.

Here's all you need to know about Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP 3).