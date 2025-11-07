Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Among Top Nominees

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar is spearing ahead in the fray for 2026 Grammy Awards, as he has bagged nine nominations so far, according to the details that were released on Friday.

Lady Gaga was tying for the second-most nominations, with seven nods, surpassing her personal record of six nominations in 2010.

Along with her, high-profile producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut also bagged seven nominations each.

Leon Thomas, seen as a key rising artist, bagged six nominations, which is the same as Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Bad Bunny.

“The Grammy Awards are our opportunity to honor the people who make this community so vibrant and this year’s nominees remind us of the incredible talent that is driving music forward,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“From emerging talent to influential icons, these nominees reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape, and I am excited to celebrate them in the coming weeks ahead,” he added.