Business NewsTrendingGrammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Among Top Nominees
ADVERTISEMENT

Grammy Nominations 2026: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga Among Top Nominees

High-profile producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut also bagged seven nominations each.

08 Nov 2025, 12:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image Source: Grammy)</p></div>
(Image Source: Grammy)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar is spearing ahead in the fray for 2026 Grammy Awards, as he has bagged nine nominations so far, according to the details that were released on Friday.

Lady Gaga was tying for the second-most nominations, with seven nods, surpassing her personal record of six nominations in 2010.

Along with her, high-profile producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut also bagged seven nominations each.

Leon Thomas, seen as a key rising artist, bagged six nominations, which is the same as Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Bad Bunny.

“The Grammy Awards are our opportunity to honor the people who make this community so vibrant and this year’s nominees remind us of the incredible talent that is driving music forward,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“From emerging talent to influential icons, these nominees reflect today’s broad and diverse musical landscape, and I am excited to celebrate them in the coming weeks ahead,” he added.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT