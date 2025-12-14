Google's 'Nano Banana' AI Prompt For 3D Floating Island Countries Goes Viral
The new trend positions countries in a poster of a floating miniature island, with their iconic landmarks and natural landscapes.
A new "Nano Banana Pro" trend has emerged on social media, allowing users to create hyper-realistic digital posters of their favourite countries. These viral posters are being liked by people for their realism, vivid colours, and intricacy in artistic details.
The recently launched Google’s "Nano Banana Pro" has intensified the competition in the artificial intelligence landscape with its advanced capabilities. Earlier, netizens were hopping on the viral trend of generating hyper-realistic weather wallpapers for their favourite cities.
The new trend positions countries in a poster of a floating miniature island. The country is shown to be resting on white clouds in the sky, which adds to its aesthetic appeal. Like the earlier trend, here the country’s name appears in bold, 3D letters, adding dimension to the image. The poster also features iconic landmarks of the country and natural landscape to add realism and uniqueness.
As the trend picked up, people have been sharing the digital posters of Turkiye, Columbia, India, China and many more nations. India’s digital poster, showing the country floating on clouds, features India Gate, Ram Mandir, Himalayas, lots of greenery and farming and rivers.
In a similar version of its geological map, the landmarks are positioned randomly to align with aesthetic appeal.
Nano Banana Pro Prompt to Create 3D Country Islands:
Open the Gemini Nano Banana Pro website.
Visit the image editing section.
Enter this prompt:
“Create an ultra-HD, hyper-realistic digital poster of a floating miniature island shaped like [COUNTRY], resting on white clouds in the sky. Blend iconic landmarks, natural landscapes (like forests, mountains, or beaches), and cultural elements unique to [COUNTRY]. Carve “[COUNTRY]” into the terrain using large white 3D letters. Add artistic details like birds (native to [COUNTRY]), cinematic lighting, vivid colors, aerial perspective, and sun reflections to enhance realism. Ultra-quality, 4K+ resolution. 1080x1080 format.”
Instruct for any recommended changes or download the image if you like it.
Share as you please.
In late November, Google launched Nano Banana Pro which helps users to “visualise ideas, create infographics and turn notes into diagrams with ease.”
According to Google, the model is capable of generating “studio-quality designs with unprecedented control, improved text rendering and enhanced world knowledge.”