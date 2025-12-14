Google's 'Nano Banana' AI Prompt For 3D Floating Island Countries Goes Viral

A new "Nano Banana Pro" trend has emerged on social media, allowing users to create hyper-realistic digital posters of their favourite countries. These viral posters are being liked by people for their realism, vivid colours, and intricacy in artistic details.

The recently launched Google’s "Nano Banana Pro" has intensified the competition in the artificial intelligence landscape with its advanced capabilities. Earlier, netizens were hopping on the viral trend of generating hyper-realistic weather wallpapers for their favourite cities.