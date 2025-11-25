Google Nano Banana Pro Creates Fake PAN, Aadhaar: X User Flags Risks Over Misuse Of AI Tool

Amid the hype over Google Nano Banana Pro's highly accurate realistic AI images, concerns have surfaced over serious risk of identity theft. An X user has flagged potential misuse of the AI tool to create fake PAN and Aadhaar cards.

On Monday, a user named Harveen Singh Chadha shared on X that while the tool is impressive, it poses serious risks due to its ability to create fake identity cards with "extremely high precision".

"Nano Banana is good, but that is also a problem," he said, noting the AI can create fake identity cards with extreme precision.

In his post, Chadha shared images of PAN and Aadhaar cards created for a fictional person using the Nano Banana Pro tool.

"The legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail. Sharing examples of PAN and Aadhar cards of an imaginary person," he added.