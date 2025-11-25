Google Nano Banana Pro Creates Fake PAN, Aadhaar: X User Flags Risks Over Misuse Of AI Tool
Amid the hype over Google Nano Banana Pro's highly accurate realistic AI images, concerns have surfaced over serious risk of identity theft. An X user has flagged potential misuse of the AI tool to create fake PAN and Aadhaar cards.
On Monday, a user named Harveen Singh Chadha shared on X that while the tool is impressive, it poses serious risks due to its ability to create fake identity cards with "extremely high precision".
"Nano Banana is good, but that is also a problem," he said, noting the AI can create fake identity cards with extreme precision.
In his post, Chadha shared images of PAN and Aadhaar cards created for a fictional person using the Nano Banana Pro tool.
"The legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail. Sharing examples of PAN and Aadhar cards of an imaginary person," he added.
nanobanana is good but that is also a problem. it can create fake identity cards with extremely high precision— Harveen Singh Chadha (@HarveenChadha) November 24, 2025
the legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail
sharing examples of pan and aadhar card of an imaginary person pic.twitter.com/Yx5vISfweK
Chadha's post has drawn mixed reactions. Some users agreed, highlighting the serious risks of AI-generated fake IDs.
Others, however, found the examples amusing, sparking memes across X.
"Arey yaar, thank you. Driving licence me spelling ki mistake ho gayi hai ab theek ho jayega (My driving license had come with an error, now it can be fixed using AI)," a user commented.
"A clear picture on an Aadhaar card makes it a fake immediately," a user joked, referring to the existing Aadhaar system, where images are typically low-resolution and slightly blurred.
On a serious note, another user suggested that, due to the ease of access to AI platforms, original IDs are likely to soon come with QR tags for verification.
"Scanning the QR on the Aadhaar and actually verifying it will start becoming the norm soon because of this," the user noted.
Some users noted that while OpenAI’s ChatGPT can also generate fake IDs, Nano Banana Pro stands out for creating clear, highly realistic images.
Earlier in September, IPS officer VC Sajjanar had also flagged similar concerns about data privacy and warned people against sharing their personal information online.
à°à°à°à°°à±à°¨à±à°à±âà°²à± à°à±à°°à±à°à°¡à°¿à°à°à± à°²à°¤à± à°à°¾à°à±à°°à°¤à±à°¤!— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 14, 2025
'à°¨à°¾à°¨à± à°¬à°¨à°¾à°¨à°¾' à°à±à°°à±à°à°¡à°¿à°à°à± à°®à°¾à°¯à°²à± à°ªà°¡à°¿.. à°µà±à°¯à°à±à°¤à°¿à°à°¤ à°¸à°®à°¾à°à°¾à°°à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°¿ à°à°à°à°°à±à°¨à±à°à± à°²à± à°à±à°®à±à°®à°°à°¿à°¸à±à°¤à± à°à°²à°¾à°à°à°¿ à°®à±à°¸à°¾à°²à± à°à°°à±à°à±à°¤à°¾à°¯à°¿.
à°à°à±à° à°à±à°²à°¿à°à±âà°¤à±à°¨à± à°¬à±à°¯à°¾à°à°à± à°à°¾à°¤à°¾à°²à±à°²à± à°à°¨à±à°¨ à°¡à°¬à±à°¬à± à°¨à±à°°à°à°¾à°³à±à°² à°à±à°¤à±à°²à±à°²à±à°à°¿ à°ªà±à°¤à±à°à°¦à°¿.
à°«à±à°à± à°µà±à°¬à±âà°¸à±à°à±âà°²à±, à° à°¨à°§à°¿à°à°¾à°° à°¯à°¾à°ªà±âà°²à°à± à°«à±à°à±à°²à±/à°µà±à°¯à°à±à°¤à°¿à°à°¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/ZqmsqZ0wOi
On X, Sajjanar said, "Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the Nano Banana trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen."