Business NewsTrendingGoogle Nano Banana Pro Creates Fake PAN, Aadhaar: X User Flags Risks Over Misuse Of AI Tool
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Nano Banana Pro Creates Fake PAN, Aadhaar: X User Flags Risks Over Misuse Of AI Tool

In his post, the X user shared images of PAN and Aadhaar cards created for a fictional person using the Nano Banana Pro tool.

25 Nov 2025, 11:35 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Google Nano Banana Pro
Many users highlighted the risk of AI-generated fake IDs. (Photo Source: X/@HarveenChadha)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Amid the hype over Google Nano Banana Pro's highly accurate realistic AI images, concerns have surfaced over serious risk of identity theft. An X user has flagged potential misuse of the AI tool to create fake PAN and Aadhaar cards.  

On Monday, a user named Harveen Singh Chadha shared on X that while the tool is impressive, it poses serious risks due to its ability to create fake identity cards with "extremely high precision".

"Nano Banana is good, but that is also a problem," he said, noting the AI can create fake identity cards with extreme precision. 

In his post, Chadha shared images of PAN and Aadhaar cards created for a fictional person using the Nano Banana Pro tool. 

"The legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail. Sharing examples of PAN and Aadhar cards of an imaginary person," he added.

ALSO READ

Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt
Opinion
Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt
Read More

Chadha's post has drawn mixed reactions. Some users agreed, highlighting the serious risks of AI-generated fake IDs.

Others, however, found the examples amusing, sparking memes across X. 

"Arey yaar, thank you. Driving licence me spelling ki mistake ho gayi hai ab theek ho jayega (My driving license had come with an error, now it can be fixed using AI)," a user commented.

"A clear picture on an Aadhaar card makes it a fake immediately," a user joked, referring to the existing Aadhaar system, where images are typically low-resolution and slightly blurred.

On a serious note, another user suggested that, due to the ease of access to AI platforms, original IDs are likely to soon come with QR tags for verification.

"Scanning the QR on the Aadhaar and actually verifying it will start becoming the norm soon because of this," the user noted.

Some users noted that while OpenAI’s ChatGPT can also generate fake IDs, Nano Banana Pro stands out for creating clear, highly realistic images.

Earlier in September, IPS officer VC Sajjanar had also flagged similar concerns about data privacy and warned people against sharing their personal information online. 

On X, Sajjanar said, "Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the Nano Banana trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen."

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT