Business NewsTrendingGoogle Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt

Google Nano Banana Pro AI Prompts: People are creating realistic images based on historical and mythological events using Google's latest generative AI tool

25 Nov 2025, 10:58 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Google Nano Banana Pro
The photos generated using the newly launched Nano Banana Pro have become a sensation. (Photo source: X/@minchoi)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Historical events such as 9/11 and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ are being recreated on social media platform X, as users have a field day with the newly launched Nano Banana Pro.

To come up with such an image, you need to enter the exact latitude, longitude, date, and time and ask Nano Banana Pro to create a picture for that moment.

A typical prompt begins with "Create an image at" followed by the details about the location and time.

A user entered the prompt, "Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours," to create an image of the crucifixion. April 3 is widely regarded as the date of the crucifixion of Jesus.

Another user recreated images from the dates of John F Kennedy’s assassination and 9/11.

ALSO READ

5 Google Nano Banana Pro Photo Editing Prompts To Change Your Daytime Pictures Into Nighttime Shots
Opinion
5 Google Nano Banana Pro Photo Editing Prompts To Change Your Daytime Pictures Into Nighttime Shots
Read More

Responding to the 9/11 image, a social media user highlighted that people in the image are looking away from the plane crash.

One of the images showed the day of the extinction of the dinosaurs. The prompt used to generate it was, "Create an image at 19.3070° N, 90.7730° W, June 2, 66,000,000 BCE, 14:07 hours."

A user tried to recreate the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal and remarked, "Not really what I expected!"

Nano Banana Pro also created an image of Delhi on April 3, 33 CE.

In one of the images, a race from Celtic mythology called 'Tuatha De Danann' was reimagined.

Google launched Nano Banana Pro on Nov. 20. "Built on Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini’s state-of-the-art reasoning and real-world knowledge to visualise information better than ever before," Google said in a blog post.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT