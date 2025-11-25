Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt
Google Nano Banana Pro AI Prompts: People are creating realistic images based on historical and mythological events using Google's latest generative AI tool
Historical events such as 9/11 and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ are being recreated on social media platform X, as users have a field day with the newly launched Nano Banana Pro.
To come up with such an image, you need to enter the exact latitude, longitude, date, and time and ask Nano Banana Pro to create a picture for that moment.
A typical prompt begins with "Create an image at" followed by the details about the location and time.
A user entered the prompt, "Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours," to create an image of the crucifixion. April 3 is widely regarded as the date of the crucifixion of Jesus.
Holy moly... Nano Banana Pro is wild
"Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours."
Another user recreated images from the dates of John F Kennedy’s assassination and 9/11.
Works for other historical dates too.
Responding to the 9/11 image, a social media user highlighted that people in the image are looking away from the plane crash.
One of the images showed the day of the extinction of the dinosaurs. The prompt used to generate it was, "Create an image at 19.3070° N, 90.7730° W, June 2, 66,000,000 BCE, 14:07 hours."
Nano Banana Pro is insane!
"Create an image at 19.3070° N, 90.7730° W, June 2, 66,000,000 BCE, 14:07 hours."
A user tried to recreate the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal and remarked, "Not really what I expected!"
"Create an image in the Oval Office at 9pm on November 15th 1995". Not really what I expected!
Nano Banana Pro also created an image of Delhi on April 3, 33 CE.
It's true. Nano Banana is really wild. But costly
"Create an accurate image at 28.6139° N, 77.2090° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours." Was India really like this?
Was India really like this ? https://t.co/2w1CnZkOW0 pic.twitter.com/3qlk958AKM
In one of the images, a race from Celtic mythology called 'Tuatha De Danann' was reimagined.
I tweaked the prompt but focused on the Tuatha Dé Danann (google them.)
Google launched Nano Banana Pro on Nov. 20. "Built on Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini’s state-of-the-art reasoning and real-world knowledge to visualise information better than ever before," Google said in a blog post.