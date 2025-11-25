Google Nano Banana Pro Brings Historical Moments To Life: You Can Create An Image Using This Prompt

Historical events such as 9/11 and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ are being recreated on social media platform X, as users have a field day with the newly launched Nano Banana Pro.

To come up with such an image, you need to enter the exact latitude, longitude, date, and time and ask Nano Banana Pro to create a picture for that moment.

A typical prompt begins with "Create an image at" followed by the details about the location and time.

A user entered the prompt, "Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours," to create an image of the crucifixion. April 3 is widely regarded as the date of the crucifixion of Jesus.