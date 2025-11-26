Google Meet Down? Users Report Outage Across India

Business NewsTrendingGoogle Meet Down? Users Report Outage Across India
Users on social media say meeting links are failing to load or are returning an “unable to join” message.

26 Nov 2025, 01:03 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Meet is down, according to DownDetector. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Google Meet is down, according to DownDetector. (Photo: Unsplash)
Google Meet is facing disruptions on Wednesday, with more than 1,500 users complaining of outages on tracking site DownDetector.

Reports began building shortly after 10:40 a.m., with many users saying they are unable to join meetings through shared links.

Users on social media say meeting links are failing to load or are returning an “unable to join” message. Others report being pushed back to the home screen after clicking a link. The problem is affecting both desktop and mobile users.

Google Meet is now the latest of a long list of popular websites or apps, which has faced a long period of downtime in the recent past.

Not too long ago, an outage in an AWS servers led to a prolonged period of downtime for most sites across the internet. This was followed by a downturn in Cloudshare.

