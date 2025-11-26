Google Meet Down? Users Report Outage Across India
Users on social media say meeting links are failing to load or are returning an “unable to join” message.
Google Meet is facing disruptions on Wednesday, with more than 1,500 users complaining of outages on tracking site DownDetector.
Reports began building shortly after 10:40 a.m., with many users saying they are unable to join meetings through shared links.
Users on social media say meeting links are failing to load or are returning an “unable to join” message. Others report being pushed back to the home screen after clicking a link. The problem is affecting both desktop and mobile users.
#googlemeet down, not able to join the meeting #outrage @Google @GoogleIndia FYI @Zoom pic.twitter.com/WjpL44SXOj— Sarfaraz (@Sarfara40499142) November 26, 2025
Google Meet is now the latest of a long list of popular websites or apps, which has faced a long period of downtime in the recent past.
Not too long ago, an outage in an AWS servers led to a prolonged period of downtime for most sites across the internet. This was followed by a downturn in Cloudshare.
Please fix the issues with the google meet @Google— Faris (@FarisOnchain) November 26, 2025
not able to join the calls
Oct 20: AWS down— Dhanush N (@Dhanush_Nehru) November 26, 2025
Oct 29: Azure down
Oct 30: Oracle Cloud down
Nov 18: Cloudflare down
Nov 26: Google Meet down
The cloud providers are playing musical chairs with our uptime and nobody's winning ð