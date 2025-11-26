Google Meet Down? Users Report Outage Across India

Google Meet is facing disruptions on Wednesday, with more than 1,500 users complaining of outages on tracking site DownDetector.

Reports began building shortly after 10:40 a.m., with many users saying they are unable to join meetings through shared links.

Users on social media say meeting links are failing to load or are returning an “unable to join” message. Others report being pushed back to the home screen after clicking a link. The problem is affecting both desktop and mobile users.