Google Gemini Nano Banana: India Among Top Users Of AI Feature As Viral Trend Grips Netizens

The Nano Banana trend has crossed more than 500 million images globally since its launch, with India being one of the top countries using the feature.

Brands, creators, public figures are flooding the social media feeds with creations that ranges from figurines and retro makeovers to creative art.

"Happy to share that all this creativity has made India one of the leading countries for Nano Banana right now- and you've even taken the Gemini app to #1 in Play Store and App store! (sic)," Google India said in a post on X on Tuesday.