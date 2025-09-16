Google Gemini Nano Banana: India Among Top Users Of AI Feature As Viral Trend Grips Netizens
The Gemini Nano Banana craze has went viral, with brands, creators, public figures flooding the social media feeds with creations that ranges from figurines and retro makeovers to creative art.
The Nano Banana trend has crossed more than 500 million images globally since its launch, with India being one of the top countries using the feature.
"Happy to share that all this creativity has made India one of the leading countries for Nano Banana right now- and you've even taken the Gemini app to #1 in Play Store and App store! (sic)," Google India said in a post on X on Tuesday.
Weâre going ððð for your Gemini Nano Banana creations! You're swapping backgrounds, trying new styles, AND making those amazing 3D figurines.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 16, 2025
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Trends You Can Try
1. Design your own anime, manga, or mecha figures: You can design your own figures and instantly see them as realistic models. Create your own miniature universes with versions of themselves, friends, family, and even their pets.
2. Get the retro look: This one is popular with women. Ladies usually love the warm film grain, dreamy lighting, and soft-focus effects that give a 90s soft-era vibe.
3. Create a B&W portrait: A classic trend with an AI twist. Here, you can play with light, shadow, and film grain to create timeless, high-contrast, or moody black and white portraits.
4. Be the master of your scene: Love your photo but is the background dull? Swap plain walls for bustling cityscapes and create a fabulous image with you in it.
5. Become a giant statue: This trend will transform your photo into a giant, hyper-realistic statue, while keeping your original facial features consistent.
6. Become your own stylist: Want to see how you will appear in a new look? Visualise your new look by swapping outfits, styling wardrobes, and even trying on completely new hairstyles.
7. Transform the everyday into the extraordinary: Turn random objects into hilarious sitcom characters or reimagine your selfies as classical oil paintings.
8. Travel Through Time: See how you would look like across different generations, generating realistic age progressions, and picturing yourself in every fashion era imaginable.
Prompts That You Can Use
Here are the prompts for latest trends as suggested by Google Gemini AI Photo Editing tool:
1. Meet your younger self: [Prompt: Here’s a picture of me as an adult. Create a photo of me as an adult sitting with myself as a child in a playroom having a tea party together.]
2. Restore Old Photos: Restore and revitalise old family photos and memories. Upload your edited image back into Gemini to create a video with Veo 3. [Prompt: Restore and colourise this photo].
3. Become an avant-garde chef: [Prompt: Turn these ingredients into a refined delicious-looking dessert, inspired by these ingredients. Plate it as if it were a dish at a 5-star avant-garde restaurant.]
4. Switch your artistic medium: Change a photograph into a completely different art style. [Prompt: Turn this photo into a pencil drawing]
5. Remodel your world: Completely re-theme a building, landscape, or room. [Prompt: Transform this house into a vibrant tropical island design. Replace the roof with thatch and add bamboo structural elements. Surround it with lush, colorful tropical plants and palm trees.]
6. Build new worlds: Transform a real photo into a fantasy game map or stylised 3D world. [Prompt: Turn this photo into a map of a stylised 3D world for a fantasy game. Include a village and harbor.]
7. Go 16-Bit: Reimagine yourself, your pets, or your photos as classic 16-bit video game characters. [Prompt: Recreate this cat as a 16-bit video game character, and place the character in a level of a 2D 16-bit platform video game.]
8. Tell a visual story: Generate an entire sequential narrative without using any text [Prompt: Create a riveting epic 9 part story with 9 images with these two protagonists and their adventures as secret superheroes. The story is thrilling throughout with emotional highs and lows and ending on a great twist and high note. Do not include any words or text on the images but tell the story purely through the imagery itself.]