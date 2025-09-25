Gemini AI Trending Prompt: How To Create A 3D Caricature Of Yourself Using Google Nano Banana Tool

Social media is flooded with creations from the Nano Banana AI tool. Officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, the Nano Banana tool is spreading fast across platforms.

The tool is designed to allow users to turn simple prompts into stunning images. These range from toy-style avatars to life-like portraits and restored old photos. From Bollywood stars to politicians, everyone is joining in. Users are making their own 3D figures images, hugging their younger versions and recreating images with loved ones who have passed away.

What makes this tool so viral is that no special skills are needed to use it. It only works by asking users to describe what they want in the form of a prompt. After that, the AI tool handles everything by bringing the user’s imagination into an image in a few seconds.

The craze around Nano Banana first started earlier this month when people started creating 3D digital figurines from regular photos. These tiny, hyper-realistic models are now everywhere online.

The results are sharp and lifelike, with the tool producing impressive, detailed features. It preserves key elements like facial expressions, clothing and even background details.

One of the latest trend is users creating and sharing their 3D caricature images using the Gemini Nano banana tool. If you are yet to try out this trend, here’s an easy step-by-step guide: