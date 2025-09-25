Gemini AI Trending Prompt: How To Create A 3D Caricature Of Yourself Using Google Nano Banana Tool
Google Gemini AI Photo Editing App: The tool is designed to allow users to turn simple prompts into stunning images.
Google's Gemini AI photo editing app has crossed five billion images in under a month. The main driver behind this massive surge is a viral tool known online as 'Nano Banana'. Company Vice President Josh Woodward shared the news on X platform on Wednesday, highlighting the growing craze behind using the app.
"Gemini app just passed five billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going!," the top executive posted.
ð @GeminiApp just passed 5 billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going!— Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) September 24, 2025
Latest trend: retro selfies of you holding a baby version of you. Can't make this stuff up!
ALSO READ
Google Gemini App Passes 5 Billion Images In Less Than A Month; Here's How CEO Sundar Pichai Celebrated
Social media is flooded with creations from the Nano Banana AI tool. Officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, the Nano Banana tool is spreading fast across platforms.
The tool is designed to allow users to turn simple prompts into stunning images. These range from toy-style avatars to life-like portraits and restored old photos. From Bollywood stars to politicians, everyone is joining in. Users are making their own 3D figures images, hugging their younger versions and recreating images with loved ones who have passed away.
What makes this tool so viral is that no special skills are needed to use it. It only works by asking users to describe what they want in the form of a prompt. After that, the AI tool handles everything by bringing the user’s imagination into an image in a few seconds.
The craze around Nano Banana first started earlier this month when people started creating 3D digital figurines from regular photos. These tiny, hyper-realistic models are now everywhere online.
The results are sharp and lifelike, with the tool producing impressive, detailed features. It preserves key elements like facial expressions, clothing and even background details.
One of the latest trend is users creating and sharing their 3D caricature images using the Gemini Nano banana tool. If you are yet to try out this trend, here’s an easy step-by-step guide:
How To Create 3D Caricature Using Gemini AI Photo Editing Tool:
Visit Google AI Studio website: https://aistudio.google.com/prompts/new_chat?model=gemini-2.5-flash-image-preview
Click ‘Try Nano Banana’ on homepage
Click on that option to open Gemini 2.5 Flash Image.
For a customised figurine, click on ‘+’ button and insert your image.
Run the following prompt to generate the figurine.
Enter the following prompt for your results:
"A highly stylized 3D caricature of me, with expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Bold color background to emphasize the character’s charm and presence."
Download and share the image as you wish.
(Photo source: Gemini AI)