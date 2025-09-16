Gemini AI Photo Trend: Try On New Hairstyles With These Prompts Before You Make The Snip With Nano Banana
The Gemini AI photo generator also encourages users to get creative with highly specific prompts, leading to a viral social media trend known as the "Gemini trending photo prompt" challenge.
Eyeing a post break up glow up but iffy about how it would sit on your face? Worry not, Gemini's Nano Banana editor is here to steer your aspirations ahead. From a bob to a pixie, visualize any type haircut before you make the final snip and say goodbye to pre-haircut jitters with the help of AI.
Follow These Simple Steps To Try On New Hairstyles
Steps to fully utilise the nano banana photo editor:
Open the Gemini App on your mobile or via browser
Select the photograph you want Gemini to edit
Paste the following prefix as it is along with your photo: Convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical).
Get Creative: Try writing prompts with hair cut and style specifications along with your desired backgrounds for a bit of pizzaz! Example: Convert into a 4K, ultra-realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical). The woman has a pixie with an undercut with a slit on her eyebrow and is standing in the skate park with her skateboard. For a visual representation, refer to the images below —
Image created by Gemini after pasting the prompt.
The original image.
Image created by Gemini after pasting the prompt.
The original image.
Image created by Gemini after pasting the prompt.
Here Are Some Other Exciting Hair StylePrompts To Try
A 4K, ultra-realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image (no alteration, 100% identical). She has long, wavy hair with a side part and a few loose strands framing her face. The background is a bustling city street at sunset.
A close-up, realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image. She has a sleek, shoulder-length blunt bob with no bangs. The background is a minimalist, modern art gallery.
A 4K, photo-realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image. She has a voluminous afro with highlights. The background is a colorful, tropical garden.
Shake It Up With Different Backgrounds
A vintage-style portrait of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image. She has an elegant updo with soft curls. She is standing in a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
A black-and-white, film noir-style photo of a young Indian woman with the exact same face as the uploaded image. She has a short, wavy pixie cut. The background is a rainy city street at night.