Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Profile Picture: Try These 10 Viral Prompts For Unique Images
Viral AI Prompts for Profile Pictures: Images created using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool have led to several viral trends on social media platforms in the last few days.
Since Google Gemini’s Nano Banana was launched last month, images created with the tool have led to several viral trends on social media platforms.
From creating retro-inspired images to hugging one’s younger self, the Google Gemini Nano Banana tool is being used in highly versatile ways. Several people are sharing their edited images on platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram, showing themselves in unique avatars.
It is no surprise that many social media user are looking forward to experimenting with their profile pictures with the help of the AI-powered tool. Many users have started sharing attractive profile pictures of themselves. In response to this trend, Google Gemini app’s official X handle has shared some prompts that you can use to create and edit profile pictures of yourself.
Looking to Nano Banana your profile pic? Here are 5 prompts to try â— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 17, 2025
Here are ten prompts that you can use to create profile pictures using the Nano Banana tool. It's important to note that you should upload your image before using the prompts.
Google Gemini AI Photo Prompts To Edit Profile Picture
1. Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
2. Turn me into the cover character on a worn, paperback bestseller.
(Photo source: Gemini AI)
3. Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.
4. Turn me into a huge, graffiti mural on the side of a building.
5. Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.
6. Enhance my profile picture to give it a natural, polished look with balanced lighting and soft background blur. Keep my facial features clear and vibrant.
7. Create a 3x3 grid of variations of my profile picture with different outfits or lighting styles.
8. Shift my profile picture background to an outdoor natural scene, ensuring seamless blending with realistic lighting.
9. Replace the background of my profile picture with a sleek, solid colour that complements my outfit and skin tone.
10. Change the colour tone of my profile picture to a cooler or warmer palette for a fresh, stylish effect.