Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Profile Picture: Try These 10 Viral Prompts For Unique Images

Since Google Gemini’s Nano Banana was launched last month, images created with the tool have led to several viral trends on social media platforms.

From creating retro-inspired images to hugging one’s younger self, the Google Gemini Nano Banana tool is being used in highly versatile ways. Several people are sharing their edited images on platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram, showing themselves in unique avatars.

It is no surprise that many social media user are looking forward to experimenting with their profile pictures with the help of the AI-powered tool. Many users have started sharing attractive profile pictures of themselves. In response to this trend, Google Gemini app’s official X handle has shared some prompts that you can use to create and edit profile pictures of yourself.