Google Doodle Today: Search Giant Celebrates November’s Half Moon With Fun Game, Here’s How To Play
The interactive game by Google Doodle helps users to learn about the significance of the lunar cycle.
Google Doodle Today: Google unveiled a special interactive doodle on its homepage on November 21 to celebrate the end of the Half Moon phase of November. The Half Moon phase of the monthly lunar cycle in November will end on Friday.
The search engine giant has made this special occasion even more enjoyable for users with an interactive doodle game that focuses on learning about the lunar phases. The creative doodle intends to engage users while educating them about the monthly cycle of the Moon.
What Does The Game Feature?
The Google Doodle on November 21 features a game where players have to match the different phases of the moon to create a full moon with the pair. It also has a brief video explaining the importance of November’s Half Moon, after which users are redirected to the interactive game platform.
How To Play Google Rise of the Half Moon Doodle Game?
In the latest Google Doodle game, you will face the moon itself in a competition involving a celestial card game. The task is to match different phases of the moon to form a full moon. You will earn points if you pair them correctly. Navigate through three levels, and complete all of them to achieve victory.
All this while, you have to compete against the iconic November’s Half Moon.
The game becomes even more delightful as it includes nine exciting new boards that come with their own unique challenges. The doodle also hints at potential rewards for winners who beat the moon, which includes unlocking four new wild cards.
Who Can Play?
Users across 20 different countries, including India, Pakistan, United States and the United Kingdom, can take part in the game. Along with this, you can also download the “Half Moon Rises” wallpapers directly from Google’s website.
Google often celebrates local and global events with its doodles, which often feature creative artworks and interactive games. The search engine giant celebrates Indian festivals and national holidays like Independence Day, Republic Day, Holi, Diwali and more through its doodles.