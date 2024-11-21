Google Doodle Today: Search Giant Celebrates November’s Half Moon With Fun Game, Here’s How To Play

Google Doodle Today: Google unveiled a special interactive doodle on its homepage on November 21 to celebrate the end of the Half Moon phase of November. The Half Moon phase of the monthly lunar cycle in November will end on Friday.

The search engine giant has made this special occasion even more enjoyable for users with an interactive doodle game that focuses on learning about the lunar phases. The creative doodle intends to engage users while educating them about the monthly cycle of the Moon.

The interactive game by Google Doodle helps users to learn about the significance of the lunar cycle.