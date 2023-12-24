Good Governance Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister.
The country celebrates Good Governance Day on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is observed to create awareness about the government's accountability among Indian citizens.
Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister.
An administration that focuses on the welfare of citizens is the foundation of good governance. The government has been commemorating Good Governance Day since 2014.
Good Governance Day 2023: History
The country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, was conferred on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) on December 24, 2014. Following this, PM Narendra Modi declared December 25 as Good Governance Day.
According to the United Nations Economic And Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, good governance consists of eight attributes. It should be participatory, consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, equitable and inclusive and follow the rule of law.
Good Governance Day 2023: Significance
This day is an opportunity to educate citizens about the government's initiatives, examine the challenges that pose hurdles in good governance and to ensure increased public access to various government schemes and programmes through awareness campaigns.
In 2019, the government launched the Good Governance Index (GGI). It is a tool based on various indicators of good governance that can help assess a state's performance at a given point of time. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions evaluates the impact of development projects in states and at the municipal corporation level.
Centre To Launch Curated Training Programmes For Govt Staff
The Centre will launch curated training programmes for government employees on Good Governance Day on Monday, an official statement said.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is going to celebrate Good Governance Day on December 25, the statement issued on Sunday said.
Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, will launch three new features on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform: My iGOT, blended programmes, and curated programmes, it said.
Singh will on Monday launch 12 domain-specific capacity-building e-learning courses developed in two months as part of the Annual Capacity Building Plan of the DoPT by Karmayogi Digital Learning Lab.
These 12 courses will not only directly address the domain competency requirements of the civil servants working in DoPT, but also help the other government organisations in handling functional matters on a day-to-day basis in an effective manner, the statement said.
The minister will also launch a new blended learning programme named VIKAS (Variable and Immersive Karmayogi Advanced Support) meant for the capacity-building of middle management civil servants in the central secretariat.
(With PTI inputs)