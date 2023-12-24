Good Governance Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And More

The country celebrates Good Governance Day on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is observed to create awareness about the government's accountability among Indian citizens.

Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. He was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister.

An administration that focuses on the welfare of citizens is the foundation of good governance. The government has been commemorating Good Governance Day since 2014.