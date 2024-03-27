Good Friday 2024: Date, History And Significance
Good Friday is based on the lunar cycle and, hence, the date changes every year based on the Moon’s position. On this day, Christians honour the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ.
Good Friday is observed before Easter Sunday. It is a day on which Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Sorrowful Friday, Great Friday or Sacred Friday.
Good Friday is based on the lunar cycle and, hence, the date changes every year based on the Moon’s position. On this day, Christians honour the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ.
Good Friday 2024: Date
Good Friday will be observed on March 29 this year before Easter Sunday on March 31.
Good Friday 2024: History
Jesus was arrested by the Roman authorities and punished with a death sentence under the rule of Pontius Pilate. He was nailed to a wooden cross and left to die.
Christians observe this day with prayers and special services in churches. On this day, people attend processions conducted at churches, crucifixion enactments, and other incidents that commemorate the life of Jesus.
Good Friday 2024: Significance
This day is significant for Christians worldwide as they commemorate Jesus Christ's sacrifice for humanity. His death is also a reminder of hope, humanity, and new life.