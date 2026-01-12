Golden Globes Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners — One Battle After Another, Adolescence Shine Through

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered a night heavy on emotion, sharp humour and standout wins, as Hollywood gathered in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 11, to celebrate achievements across film, television and — new this year — podcasts.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to host the ceremony for a second time and set the tone with a biting opening monologue. Glaser poked fun at stars in the audience — most memorably quipping to One Battle After Another nominee Leonardo DiCaprio that the most impressive part of his career was achieving it 'before your girlfriend turned 30.'

DiCaprio’s film led the night on the movie side with nine nominations, underlining its dominance heading into awards season. One of the evening’s early acting wins went to Teyana Taylor, who picked up the Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Television honours were led by Netflix’s Adolescence, which secured four major awards, including acting wins for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, along with best limited or anthology series.

Among the evening’s most personal moments came from Timothée Chalamet, who dedicated his Marty Supreme award to his parents and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, drawing warm applause from the room.