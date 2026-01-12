Golden Globes Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners — One Battle After Another, Adolescence Shine Through
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards delivered a night heavy on emotion, sharp humour and standout wins, as Hollywood gathered in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 11, to celebrate achievements across film, television and — new this year — podcasts.
Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to host the ceremony for a second time and set the tone with a biting opening monologue. Glaser poked fun at stars in the audience — most memorably quipping to One Battle After Another nominee Leonardo DiCaprio that the most impressive part of his career was achieving it 'before your girlfriend turned 30.'
DiCaprio’s film led the night on the movie side with nine nominations, underlining its dominance heading into awards season. One of the evening’s early acting wins went to Teyana Taylor, who picked up the Golden Globe for best supporting actress.
Television honours were led by Netflix’s Adolescence, which secured four major awards, including acting wins for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty, along with best limited or anthology series.
Among the evening’s most personal moments came from Timothée Chalamet, who dedicated his Marty Supreme award to his parents and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, drawing warm applause from the room.
Winners From The 83rd Golden Globe Awards
Best Film – Drama
Frankenstein
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Television Film
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Original Score – Film
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
The film honours at the ceremony saw Ludwig Göransson take home Best Original Score – Film for Sinners, which also won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. Acting wins in film drama went to Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent and Jessie Buckley for Hamnet. The Secret Agent also picked up Best Film – Non-English Language, underlining its strong showing across categories.
In the musical or comedy categories, Timothée Chalamet won Best Male Actor for Marty Supreme, while Rose Byrne claimed Best Female Actor for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Direction and writing honours went to Paul Thomas Anderson, who won Best Director – Film and Best Screenplay – Film for One Battle After Another. Supporting film acting awards were won by Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.
Animation and music also featured prominently, with KPop Demon Hunters winning Best Film – Animated, while its track “Golden” secured Best Original Song – Film.
Television awards were led by Adolescence, which delivered acting wins for Stephen Graham (Best Male Actor in a Limited Series), Erin Doherty (Best Supporting Female Actor on Television) and Owen Cooper (Best Supporting Male Actor on Television). In drama series categories, Rhea Seehorn won for Pluribus, while Noah Wyle was honoured for The Pitt.
Comedy on television saw Jean Smart win Best Female Actor for Hacks and Seth Rogen take Best Male Actor for The Studio. Ricky Gervais won Best Standup Comedy on Television for Ricky Gervais: Mortality.
In newer categories, Good Hang with Amy Poehler won Best Podcast, while Michelle Williams was recognised as Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film for Dying for Sex.