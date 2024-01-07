Golden Globe Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations, Live Streaming Details And More

The 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on Monday. US stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host this year's ceremony.

The star-studded list of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards 2024 include: Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Ophah Winfrey, Florence Pugh, John Batiste, Jared Leto, Matt Damon, Simu Liu and more.

The Golden Globes are under new management after a scandal over the group’s lack of diversity led to a boycott by Hollywood stars and NBC’s decision to drop the event, according to Bloomberg.

This is the first year the ceremony is owned by a joint venture controlled by media mogul Jay Penske and investor Todd Boehly.

Here's all you need to know about the Golden Globes 2024: