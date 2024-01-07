Golden Globe Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations, Live Streaming Details And More
The 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on Monday. US stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will host this year's ceremony.
The star-studded list of presenters for the Golden Globe Awards 2024 include: Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Ophah Winfrey, Florence Pugh, John Batiste, Jared Leto, Matt Damon, Simu Liu and more.
The Golden Globes are under new management after a scandal over the group’s lack of diversity led to a boycott by Hollywood stars and NBC’s decision to drop the event, according to Bloomberg.
This is the first year the ceremony is owned by a joint venture controlled by media mogul Jay Penske and investor Todd Boehly.
Here's all you need to know about the Golden Globes 2024:
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Date And Time
The Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony will start at 6:30 AM IST on, Monday, January 8.
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Venue
The venue for the Golden Globe Awards 2024 event is the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Awards 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Golden Globe Awards 2024 In India?
Viewers in India can watch the Golden Globes 2024 on Lionsgate Play. The Awards will air on the CBS network in the U.S. The three-hour ceremony will also stream on Paramount+.
Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nominations
WarnerBrothers’ 'Barbie' (with nine bids) and Universal’s 'Oppenheimer' (with eight) led film nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, while TV was paced by HBO’s 'Succession' (nine citations), FX’s 'The Bear' and Hulu’s 'Only Murders in the Building,' with five apiece.
Two women are among the contenders for best director in a historic dual noms for women: Greta Gerwig for 'Barbie,' and Celine Song for 'Past Lives.'
According to an official statement, the lineup includes 25 returning categories, plus two new ones: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (CBOA) in Motion Pictures.
Best Motion Picture (Drama) Nominations
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) Nominations
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
The Holdovers
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture (Animated) Nominations
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Suzume
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Wish
The Super Mario Bros.
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement Nominations
Barbie
John Wick: Chapter 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part-1
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Oppenheimer
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros.
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) Nominations
Anatomy Of A Fall
Io Capitano
Fallen Leaves
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama) Nominations
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)
Greta Lee (Past Lives)
Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama) Nominations
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Best Director - Motion Picture Nominations
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Nominations
Celine Song (Past Lives)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
Best Television Series (Drama) Nominations
The Crown
1923
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television Nominations
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer