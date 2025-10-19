'Golden Days': Netizens Express Nostalgia Over 90s Footage Of 'Blessed IT Work Era'

Viral footage taken of employees at an Infosys canteen in the nineties, has netizens and IT professionals expressing their wistfulness and nostalgia for what looked like a simpler time.

"Footage from Infosys canteen, Bangalore in 1990s. Almost everyone in this is probably a multi-millionaire and settled abroad today," user Arjun*, wrote on social media platform 'X'.

Employees are shown chatting, smiling and having discussions in groups, showing Infosys in a completely different light, capturing its days as an emerging name in the information technology industry instead of the giant it is today.

Many expressed fascination with their fashion style, their attitudes and the lack of phones, leading to an increased level of sociability among the people in the video.

"So much class! They look relaxed. Everyone looks fit & sober too. No phone in hands either. Golden days when every upper middle class had some hope," user Sunderdeep - Volklub commented.