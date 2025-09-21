Goa, Singapore, And Thrills: The Ultimate Travel Bucket List For India's Elite
At a time when tourism in Goa has taken a huge hit owing to a variety of reasons, the region has continued to woo India’s affluent, who still prefer Goa as their go-to domestic destination.
According to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025, nearly one in four millionaire households surveyed have put Goa as their top Indian travel spot, ahead of Mumbai (12%), Kerala (10%) and Pune and Delhi (10% each).
Apart from these megacities, scenic retreats like Manali, Jaipur, Leh, Darjeeling, and Rishikesh also made the list.
As far as international travel is concerned, India’s affluent have picked Singapore as the most preferred overseas destination (11%), followed closely by Switzerland and the UK (9% each).
Australia and the U.S. were tied at 8%, while the Maldives, Japan, France, and Greece rounded out the top ten.
The report notes that there has also been a rise in experiential travel for India’s affluent, with respondents favouring activities such as hot-air ballooning (16%), paragliding (14%), and skydiving (14%).
Sailing (11%) was another notable pick, which suggests that luxury consumers are increasingly chasing adrenaline-driven experiences over traditional sightseeing. This is a trend that has been visible across the travel ecosystem lately.
Travel, in general, has been a key discretionary spend for India’s rich. Tourism accounts for 32% of annual household consumption among India’s wealthy, the largest single category ahead of education and entertainment.
In addition, travel has also emerged as the top hobby, ahead of reading and cooking.
As far as brands are concerned, Taj Hotels is the most preferred domestic hospitality brand, while Emirates leads in terms of luxury travel airlines. Among cruise lines, Oceania Cruises (19%) stood out as the top international choice.
For a nation witnessing a 90% surge in millionaire households since 2021, the report reveals how travel is both a marker of aspiration and an essential part of India’s luxury lifestyle story, especially for India’s wealthy class.