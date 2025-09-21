Goa, Singapore, And Thrills: The Ultimate Travel Bucket List For India's Elite

At a time when tourism in Goa has taken a huge hit owing to a variety of reasons, the region has continued to woo India’s affluent, who still prefer Goa as their go-to domestic destination.

According to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Luxury Consumer Survey 2025, nearly one in four millionaire households surveyed have put Goa as their top Indian travel spot, ahead of Mumbai (12%), Kerala (10%) and Pune and Delhi (10% each).

Apart from these megacities, scenic retreats like Manali, Jaipur, Leh, Darjeeling, and Rishikesh also made the list.

As far as international travel is concerned, India’s affluent have picked Singapore as the most preferred overseas destination (11%), followed closely by Switzerland and the UK (9% each).

Australia and the U.S. were tied at 8%, while the Maldives, Japan, France, and Greece rounded out the top ten.