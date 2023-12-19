Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations
The 'Goa Liberation Day' is annually celebrated on December 19 to commemorate the liberation of the state of Goa from Portuguese rule. This day, in Goa, marks the end of centuries of colonial domination and the dawn of a new era.
Goa Liberation Day 2023: History
Goa will celebrate its 62nd liberation day in 2023. Goa was under Portuguese rule for 451 years and even after India gained Independence in 1947, the Portuguese refused to leave citing cultural and religious differences. However, there was a struggle by the citizens against the Portuguese administration for cultural identity, and linguistic rights. The Indian government, at first, did not launch any military action and stuck to diplomatic talks, which did not succeed.
The turning point arrived in 1961. Operation Vijay, a meticulously planned military operation, was launched on December 18. For 36 hours, the operation went on and finally on December 19, the government finally annexed Goa.
Goa Liberation Day 2023: Significance
Goa Liberation Day is significant as it is the day of restoration of sovereignty to the people of Goa. The day reminds us of the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers who laid down their lives, ensuring a future where generations of Goans could breathe the air of liberty.
Goa Liberation Day is not only a day of remembrance but also a vibrant celebration of newfound identity. The streets come alive with colourful parades, pulsating music, and joyous celebration.
Goa Liberation Day 2023: Celebration
The 62nd Anniversary of the Liberation of the Goa will be celebrated by the State Government on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Goa University Ground, Taleigao, Goa at 9.15 am.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will unfurl the National Flag with the police Band playing the National Anthem and the Police Guard of honour giving the National Salute. The CM will also inspect the parade and march past.
The flag hoisting ceremony at various places in the State will be held with Ministers and MLAs at 9.15 am.
Minister for Law and Judiciary Aleixo Sequeira will unfurl National flag at Margao
Minister for Agriculture, Ravi Naik will unfurl the National tricolour at Ponda
Minister for Tourism, Rohan Khaunte at Mapusa
Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho at Vasco
Minister of Fisheries NilkanthHalarnkar at Pernem
Minister for Social Welfare Subhash Phal Dessai at Sanguem
Minister for Water Resources Subhash Shirodkar at Quepem.
Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar will unfurl the National tricolour at Canacona
MLA Poriem Deviya Rane at Valpoi
MLA Maem Premendra Shet will unfurl National tricolour at Bicholim
MLA Sanvordem willunfurl National tricolour at Dharbandora