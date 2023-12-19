Goa Liberation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

Goa will celebrate its 62nd liberation day in 2023. Goa was under Portuguese rule for 451 years and even after India gained Independence in 1947, the Portuguese refused to leave citing cultural and religious differences. However, there was a struggle by the citizens against the Portuguese administration for cultural identity, and linguistic rights. The Indian government, at first, did not launch any military action and stuck to diplomatic talks, which did not succeed.

The turning point arrived in 1961. Operation Vijay, a meticulously planned military operation, was launched on December 18. For 36 hours, the operation went on and finally on December 19, the government finally annexed Goa.