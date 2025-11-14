Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Images After Viral Blue Saree Interview: ‘Objectified Beyond Comfort’

Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole, who recently went viral on social media for her blue saree look during an interview, has issued a heartfelt note urging people to stop creating and circulating inappropriate AI-morphed images of her. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress spoke candidly about the intense attention she has received and the discomfort that has accompanied it.

Netizens even drew parallels between Godbole and international stars, comparing her to Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci.

Describing the past few days, she said, “On Social media, the past three days have been absolute madness. It’s crazy and great in equal parts.”

Godbole, who has also worked in Hindi films like Taare Zameen Par and Jawan, said that her sudden visibility had brought an enormous amount of affection her way. “There is so much love coming my way… It has been overwhelming, the amount of love I'm receiving,” she said, adding, “So many of my friends, relatives, people I know have sent me several posts and memes. And some of them are ridiculously funny and very creative also.”

But she explained that not everything being circulated was harmless. “Some of them are also AI-morphed images of me, which are not in great taste. They are sexualised and objectified beyond comfort. And this bothers me,” she said. She acknowledged the nature of viral culture but added that “this game has no rules,” making it easy for inappropriate content to flourish without consequences.