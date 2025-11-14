Girija Oak Condemns AI-Morphed Images After Viral Blue Saree Interview: ‘Objectified Beyond Comfort’
While expressing gratitude for the sudden attention, Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole strongly criticised the circulation of vulgar AI-morphed images on social media platforms.
Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole, who recently went viral on social media for her blue saree look during an interview, has issued a heartfelt note urging people to stop creating and circulating inappropriate AI-morphed images of her. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress spoke candidly about the intense attention she has received and the discomfort that has accompanied it.
Netizens even drew parallels between Godbole and international stars, comparing her to Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci.
Describing the past few days, she said, “On Social media, the past three days have been absolute madness. It’s crazy and great in equal parts.”
Godbole, who has also worked in Hindi films like Taare Zameen Par and Jawan, said that her sudden visibility had brought an enormous amount of affection her way. “There is so much love coming my way… It has been overwhelming, the amount of love I'm receiving,” she said, adding, “So many of my friends, relatives, people I know have sent me several posts and memes. And some of them are ridiculously funny and very creative also.”
But she explained that not everything being circulated was harmless. “Some of them are also AI-morphed images of me, which are not in great taste. They are sexualised and objectified beyond comfort. And this bothers me,” she said. She acknowledged the nature of viral culture but added that “this game has no rules,” making it easy for inappropriate content to flourish without consequences.
As a mother, Godbole expressed concern about the long-term implications of such images. She said her 12-year-old son does not use social media yet but will one day encounter these digitally altered pictures. “These obscene images of his mother, he's going to see them one day… and it worries me, scares me,” she said, reflecting on how such content could affect him even if he understands they are fabricated.
The actress also addressed those who knowingly make or consume such AI-generated material. “If you use AI to morph images… into something that's not appropriate, then you should think about it once,” she urged. Even those who merely view or engage with such content, she said, are “part of the problem.”
Godbole ended her message on a hopeful note, acknowledging the positive outcomes of her sudden popularity. “Apart from that, I'm having a lot of fun because of the sudden attention,” she said, adding that if this visibility encourages more people to watch her films, series, or plays, she would consider it a welcome outcome.
She concluded with gratitude and optimism, saying, “I hope you all keep showering your love. And I hope I keep doing great work as well. I’ll see you in the theatres.”
Godbole became a trending topic on social media after a recent interview, in which she wore a blue saree, which went viral. The moment pushed her beyond her familiar space in Marathi cinema and introduced her to a much wider national audience.