Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompt: How To Create A Retro Selfie Holding A Baby Version Of You?

Gemini’s Nano Banana trends are changing by the day and one of the latest obsessions is creating AI generated memories with your younger versions. As part of this trend, people are going all out on the internet to share their images of hugging a baby version of themselves.

This heartwarming trend has taken over social media feeds, with users generating creative, emotional and sometimes hilarious versions of themselves holding their younger selves. By now, everyone has become familiar with Google’s Nano Banana Ai image editing tool.

It is a part of Google’s Gemini AI suite and has taken over the internet since early September. This is evident from Google’s data, which states that more than five billion images have been created using the app in just under a month.

The ease of use of Nano Banana, officially known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, has resonated with all age groups around the world. With just a short prompt and a simple description, users are telling how they want to be re-imagined and the tool is doing it all in just a few seconds.

One doesn’t need design skills or any paid software to participate in this trend. Just upload a photo and type a prompt and the free online will give instant results with attention-to-detail, sharp images.