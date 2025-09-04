Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals For Last Day Of Ganpati Festival
On the last day of Ganeshotsav, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh by respectfully immersing the idols in a river, lake, or local water body.
After 10 days of celebration, devotees are preparing to bid Ganpati goodbye. The festivities that began on Aug. 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, will conclude on Sept. 6, Anant Chaturdashi. Idols of Lord Ganesha will be immersed amid rituals and fanfare.
The immersion of idols holds deep spiritual significance for devotees as they bid farewell to Bappa. On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, many devotees also observe a day-long fast. The idol immersion is carried out during the auspicious timings or 'muhurat', as per the Hindu calendar.
Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Date
This year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Sept. 6. While immersions also take place the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, the third day (Aug. 29), fifth day (Aug. 31) or seventh day (Sept. 2), the 10-day festivities across Maharashtra come to an end with Ganpati Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, as per traditional practices.
Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Timings And Muhurats
On Anant Chaturdashi (Sept. 6), multiple 'choghadiya muhurats' will occur throughout the day, spanning the early hours of the morning to late into the night of Sept. 7, as per Drik Panchang.
Morning (Shubha): 7:36 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.
Afternoon (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:19 p.m. to 5:02 p.m.
Evening (Labha): 6:37 p.m. to 8:02 p.m.
Night (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 9:28 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. (Sept. 7)
Early Morning (Labha): 4:36 a.m. to 6:02 a.m. (Sept. 7)
The Chaturdashi Tithi is from 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 6 to 1:41 a.m. on Sept. 07.
Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Traditions
Before starting the procession to the immersion site, devotees typically take an early morning bath and carry out a puja. This involves applying a tilak, presenting flowers and sweets, performing the Uttarang puja and singing aartis and mantras.
As the Ganesh idols are carried in grand processions following a special aarti conducted by families and communities, the atmosphere resonates with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya," meaning "O Lord Ganesha, return soon next year".
Ganesha Visarjan 2025: Significance
Ganeshotsav celebrations begin on Ganesh Chaturthi, with Anant Chaturdashi signifying the conclusion of the 10-day festivities. Visarjan rituals reflect the impermanence of life, with the immersion of the idol symbolising Lord Ganesha's return to his devotees the following year.