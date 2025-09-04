Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals For Last Day Of Ganpati Festival

After 10 days of celebration, devotees are preparing to bid Ganpati goodbye. The festivities that began on Aug. 27, Ganesh Chaturthi, will conclude on Sept. 6, Anant Chaturdashi. Idols of Lord Ganesha will be immersed amid rituals and fanfare.

The immersion of idols holds deep spiritual significance for devotees as they bid farewell to Bappa. On the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan, many devotees also observe a day-long fast. The idol immersion is carried out during the auspicious timings or 'muhurat', as per the Hindu calendar.